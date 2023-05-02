When Hastings and Northwest last battled on the pitch, just 11 days ago, the Tigers’ defense was the difference-maker, as HHS shut out the Vikings 3-0. That win was key in making sure Tuesday’s Class B, Subdistrict 7 title game was played at Lloyd Wilson Field.

Playing in front of an energetic and pleasantly rowdy crowd, the game’s intensity rapidly grew the closer it got to the final buzzer. After defense dominated the first 70 minutes, with only one goal scored, the final seven minutes were filled with drama, including two goals and several more desperate attempts that almost found the back of the net.

p05-03-23HHSbsocGINW1.jpg
Hastings’ Jose Jr Mares Campos dives over Grand Island Northwest goalkeeper Jack Kenna during their B-7 sub-district game Tuesday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
p05-03-23HHSbsocGINW3.jpg
Hastings’ Victor Perez kicks the ball in front of Grand Island Northwest’s Caden Keller during their B-7 sub-district game Tuesday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
