When Hastings and Northwest last battled on the pitch, just 11 days ago, the Tigers’ defense was the difference-maker, as HHS shut out the Vikings 3-0. That win was key in making sure Tuesday’s Class B, Subdistrict 7 title game was played at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Playing in front of an energetic and pleasantly rowdy crowd, the game’s intensity rapidly grew the closer it got to the final buzzer. After defense dominated the first 70 minutes, with only one goal scored, the final seven minutes were filled with drama, including two goals and several more desperate attempts that almost found the back of the net.
The Tigers’ emotional finish was filled with highs and lows, but a late goal from Noah Cardona and a clutch save from Brogan Pfeil captured the B-7 crown for the Tigers, who defeated Northwest 2-1. HHS punched its ticked to the district finals with the win, just one more victory from the state tournament in Omaha.
“We knew this game was going to be tough. The first half was very back-and-forth, but then we scored and our emotion took over and we got a lot of adrenaline,” Cardona said.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” said HHS head coach Chris Pedroza. “(Northwest) is a great team; they came out here and they were ready for us. It’s always a bit more challenging to beat a team twice in a row — we had just played them — because they learn so much from you that it can be a whole different game. But I’m proud of the way the players came out and performed. They did what we asked them to do. It was a team effort overall.”
Cardona tallied both of Hastings’ goals in the battle, the first breaking a 0-0 tie early in the second half, and the second proving to be the game-winner, which came with just six minutes remaining in the match.
In the 73rd minute, Northwest’s Caden Keller knotted the score at 1-apiece, firing home the equalizer off of a great pass from Austin Staab. Just when thee Tigers needed an emotional boost, they got it only a minute later, in the form of a Viking foul, nearly 25 yards from goal. Cardona lined up for the free kick and launched a rocket into the right upper 90 of the goal, for a 2-1 lead.
“It was so stressful that last minute,” said Cardona, who notched a goal in the Tigers’ win Monday against Kearney Catholic. “When I hit that free kick, the emotions just all came up. We’re finally going to districts. I’m just so happy. And having our town out here, supporting us, it means a lot.”
“Nolan, he’s been scoring quite a bit the last four or five games,” Pedroza said. “I told him, ‘This could be another game for you. Just go out there and pick up where you left off (Monday),’ and he did exactly that.”
The drama intensified in the closing minutes. Northwest had multiple close attempts at tying the game again. Then, with 1 minute, 46 seconds, the Vikings drew a penalty kick after a foul was called on the Tigers in the box. Senior Trevyn Keene took the PK for the Vikings, but Pfeil made perhaps the biggest save of the season, diving to his left and diverting Keene’s shot away from the goal, keeping the Tigers’ lead.
“My strategy is, more or less, point one way to get in their head a little bit, and then dive the other way,” Pfeil said. “It was pure adrenaline. It sent us further on; if we would have lost we would have (likely) been going home.”
“Brogan, with that penalty kick, we knew that he could do it,” the Tigers’ coach said. “He was in the right place and made the right decision, diving to his left. He was able to get a hand on it. It was a phenomenal job by him.”
Cardona said the final minutes of Tuesday’s game almost reminded him of the way Hastings’ contest with Columbus Scotus finished. After a late goal tied the match, the Tigers’ saw the game slip through their fingers when Scotus notched the game-winner for a 4-3 victory. Cardona said part of him feared that would happen again, but Pfeil’s save erased those fears.
“I was so scared,” he said. “I was like, ‘No way we get unlucky again, like this.’ But once I saw Brogan’s save I was so happy and I knew it was over. Now, we get to celebrate, and we have districts on Saturday so we have to rest our legs.”
Hastings will likely have to travel for its district final match. Pedroza knows his team will have a tough draw, but he knows his squad will be ready to compete on Saturday, looking to become the first first Tiger team to advance to Omaha since 2015.
“We’ll just try to prepare, find out who we’ll play Saturday, and then we’ll go from there,” Pedroza said. “We’ll probably have to travel East. We have some injuries that hopefully we can figure out before we head out there Saturday. We’ll go out there and do everything to the best we can, and we’ll see what happens.”
Cardona said the team will focus on getting some much-needed rest before Saturday. He said if the Tigers go into the district final with the right mindset, they’ll have a shot at qualifying for the state tournament.
“We live by a quote our coach says, ‘Stay hungry, stay humble,’...We know our games can get really intense, but we just have to show up and play,” he said.