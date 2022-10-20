XC file.jpg
The Nebraska high school state cross country championships are Friday at Kearney Country Club. Hundreds of runners pack the starting line.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

A steadfast commitment to summer running has put Hastings High's boys cross country team in position to shine as it heads into the state meet Friday at Kearney Country Club.

Led by sophomore Austin Carrera, the fifth-ranked Tiger boys team will look to finish among the Top 10 this season after shaving large chunks off times from last year's go-around in the UNK Invite run on the same course.

