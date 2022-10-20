A steadfast commitment to summer running has put Hastings High's boys cross country team in position to shine as it heads into the state meet Friday at Kearney Country Club.
Led by sophomore Austin Carrera, the fifth-ranked Tiger boys team will look to finish among the Top 10 this season after shaving large chunks off times from last year's go-around in the UNK Invite run on the same course.
"I'll tell you what, the boys put in a darn good summer, and I think some of that was carry-over from a decent track season," first-year head coach Christy Kreutzer said. "Dave Johnson, the boys track coach, encourages them to put in those summer miles also, and we met when we could, about three times a week. Clearly it is paying off."
Unfortunately for Hastings, Carrera is returning to action Friday at less than 100% due to a hip injury that prevented him from running in the district match. For that reason, he may need his teammates to pick him up for the Tigers to realize their full-blown potential at the meet.
"Austin has recovered nicely, but we just don't know how good he's going to feel," Kreutzer said. "He's done some physical therapy and is thankful his team got into the state meet so that he has the opportunity to run.
"He has had an awesome season. He may not run up to his standards because of that injury — he was ranked No. 5 for Class B at one point — but he's going to give it a shot."
Carrera isn't the only Tiger eyeing a medal.
Junior Juan Ceron Millan is listed on the Prep Running Nerd website as a runner to watch after showing notable improvement from a year ago. He shaved nearly six minutes off his time from last season's UNK invite, going from 23:21 to 17:28.
"Juan was kind of hit-or-miss last year and didn't have a great summer, but this summer he missed only once or twice when we met," Kreutzer said. "He's down minutes from his times last year."
Teammate junior Evan Struss, one of just two Tigers to qualify for state last season (along with Carrera), is also expected to represent well in the race. His time from last season has improved from 19:05 to 17:31.
"He's just a really hard worker," Kreutzer said. "He's a good leader and a great kid."
Sophomore Diego Chojolan will look to put his best strides forward after injuries slowed his run for a state berth last year. His time of 17:59 this year bested his previous run on the Kearney course by more than three minutes.
"He probably didn't run as well last year as he wanted to," Kreutzer said. "He put in a pretty good summer and just didn't have all of those pesky injuries."
Fourth-year letterman Kevin Vuong will look to go out in style after following two seasons of success with a subpar junior season. His improvements this season have stemmed from a newfound confidence that Kreutzer said is refreshing to see.
"Kevin's come a long, long way this year," she said. "I think last year he struggled with nerves a little bit. This year, he's just gotten faster and faster. It's been super fun to watch his confidence grow."
Representing the girls team at state are junior Kelyn Henry Perlich and senior Lilli Widhelm. Perlich, who qualified for state in her first season with the team last year, has drawn from her mounting confidence to place in several meets this season, Kreutzer said.
"I feel like she's gotten more confident in her running just getting that year under her belt," she said.
Widhelm returns to state competition after missing out on a berth by one spot in each of the past two seasons after qualifying her freshman season. She seems to be hitting her stride at just the right time, Kreutzer said.
"She said, 'I book-ended it,'" Kreutzer said. "She's very excited and has been running really well too. I'm hoping our girls can finish in at least the top half tomorrow.
"I'm just really proud of all of them (boys and girls). They've put in lot of hard work and given each other support across the board."
Local flavor
In total, Tribland has 44 runners competing across Classes B, C and D Friday. Doniphan-Trumbull and Minden qualified their entire girls teams while Fillmore Central, Franklin and Hastings are brining their boys teams.
Minden senior Jessie Hurt is the only returning medalist of all 44 qualifiers from the area. Hurt has had a rocky career due to some outside factors, but finished as high as fourth at the state meet as a sophomore. She was 10th as a freshman.
Hurt did not participate in last year's race at state after being involved in a car accident the week of districts.
Rankings: St. Cecilia's Robbie Hrnchir was 21st last season. He is ranked seventh in Class D by Prep Running Nerd, the go-to source for prep cross country in Nebraska, heading into the meet.
South Central sophomore Rowan Jarosik is rated ninth in Class C boys. He was 44th at state last season.
Doniphan-Trumbull's Anna Fitzgerald, who finished 18th last season, is ranked ninth among Class D girls.
What to watch
1. Class C boys race. Anytime Carson Noecker is running in Hartington-Newcastle purple you drop what you are doing and watch. Noecker is vowing to be the first Nebraska boy to win four state cross country championships. He set the course record at Kearney Country Club last month at the UNK invite, running a 14:51. He's favored to win the all-class gold as well.
2. Class D girls race. The last two seasons Crofton's Jordyn Arens has won the gold. She's likely to do that again this season. Prep Running Nerd believes Arens is unbeaten in her cross country career. She will have to find someone else to run against, though, as St. Cecilia's Alayna Vargas sat out most of the year with injury. Vargas was champion her freshman year before being edged by Arens in 2020.
3. Class C girls race. Arlington's Keelianne Green has never lost a cross country race. The former softball player hung up those spikes for the running variety and hasn't looked back. She won her first title last season.
4. Class B boys team race. Hastings had an outside chance for either a team gold or perhaps a silver. But the absence of sophomore standout Austin Carrera will be noticeable when the points are tallied. The team title is likely going to go to Omaha Skutt or Lexington, which have combined to win the last five titles in the class.
4. Class A girls team race. Lincoln East is the four-time defending champion. Three of their top four runners will return next season.
Tribland state qualifiers
Hastings
Girls: Kelyn Henry-Perlich, Lili Widhelm
Boys: Austin Carrera, Juan Ceron Millan, Diego Chojolan, Ray Riley, Kyle Siebrass, Evan Struss, Kevin Vuong
Adams Central
Girls: Catherine Lehn, Lynsie Lancaster
Boys: Ryan Stritt
St. Cecilia
Boys: Robbie Hrnchir
Fillmore Central
Girls: Hallie Verhage
Boys: Cameron Clark, Ashtin Clark, Travis Meyer, Waylon Rayburn, Cooper Schekopf, Austin Wurtz
Minden
Girls: Jessie Hurt, Trinity Houchin, Alejandra Iniguez Jauregui, Larissa Labenz, Lindsey Rehtus, Ilyana Cardenas Cerecer
Boys: Alex Boudreau, Caden Jameson
South Central
Boys: Rowan Jarosik
Doniphan-Trumbull
Girls: Hannah Dunning, Anna Fitzgerald, Halle Kohmetscher, Avery Robb, Reba Watts
Franklin
Girls: Teagan Holmes
Boys: Joshua Bislow, Kyler Carraher, Joshua Cooper, Isaac DeJonge, Carter Trambly
Harvard
Girls: Alyssa Ferguson, Maria Perez
Thayer Central
Boys: Adam Lukert
Wilcox-Hildreth
Boys: Grant Henery, Micah Johnson