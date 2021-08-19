Allison Soucie believes she inherited somewhat of a goldmine.
The new Hastings High volleyball coach, who was promoted from assistant in the spring, knew what the Tigers had coming back.
But as she got to know her program, she realized the depth of talent that is present.
“I honestly think people are going to be surprised by us,” Soucie said. “I keep saying that, but I want the girls to start believing in themselves.”
Confidence is one issue Soucie noticed when she took the program’s reins.
“They were more worried about screwing up and now they can still screw up and have the confidence to keep going,” Soucie said.
Part of the mental strength training included bring in a sports psychologist.
“And now we’re doing a lot of sports psychology stuff — journaling, writing down quotes,” Soucie said. “Honestly, the only thing that’s going to limit them is their brain. It’s not their skill. We have the skill. It’s what’s between the ears that’s going to limit what we do.”
Hastings made an appearance at the state tournament in 2019 and is a regular in district final contests, but often struggles to get over the hump at that stage.
With its returning cast, Soucie doesn’t think a run to Lincoln is out of the question. But with the newly discovered depth every spot still has to be earned.
“Talent-wise it’s not like all these girls can step back into positions,” Soucie said. “I’m making them earn it. Teams haven’t been decided; we did tryouts and drills based on skills. I really want to try to find the right mix of girls that are going to produce what we need to produce.”
Soucie, who started her coaching career at Class C-2 Wilber -Clatonia, feels the Hastings program is one that has long underachieved considering the program’s healthy numbers and talent pool.
That, plus all of her experience since, has Soucie hoping to bump the Tigers up a notch.
“There’s the involvement; they’re here and they put the time in,” Soucie said. “This program has a little more structure. I’m a better coach than I was at Wilber and I know a little bit more about coaching than I did then, even though I thought I did.
“When you’re starting out, you’re going more as a player. Now, I’m going more as a coach so I get it that way, too.”
Soucie’s experience includes coaching club volleyball as well as some at the middle school level. But some of her most valuable experience in volleyball has come as a Paralympian. Soucie, who has a prosthetic right leg, is a three-time Paralympic medalist.
She’s able to apply that to her coaching philosophy.
“I don’t care who you are, what you have, what you don’t have or whether you’re the best or you’re not, but you’re going to give 100% all the time,” Soucie said.
Hastings won’t have 100% of its roster fully healthy out of the gate as Charli Coil recovers from an injury. But Coil and four others saw ample playing time for the Tigers last season.
Katelyn Shaw returns as the team’s leading attacker following 196 kills last fall. Madalynn Hilgendorf struck 106 kills and Karsyn Cress had 34. Carley Norlen picked 506 digs in 83 sets. Coil (653 assists) spent most of last season setting after Dacey Sealey, who is now at Hastings College, was moved to a prominent attacking role.
But Hastings inherited transfer Camaron Pfeifer, a setter, from Northwest and Nevaeh Morrow will play the position as well.
The Tigers will likely run a 6-2 offense when Coil comes back, at least initially, because “Cam coming in is a great hitter,” Soucie said.
Lainey Benson, a sophomore, will assume a libero role while Norlen moves into more of a hitting role.
Senior Elianna Robbins has been a pleasant surprise as a middle, Soucie said.
“I really have a depth of players to pick from where I necessarily don’t think people thought of that in the past,” Soucie said. “These girls are having chances and maybe they never did before.”
The Tigers open the season Aug. 26 at York, which beat them in four sets in last year’s district final. They end the season against top-tier Norris.
It’s a new age for Tiger volleyball.
“This is a new culture and we’re really about team and determination,” Soucie said.
2021 schedule
Aug. 26 at York; Aug. 28 Norfolk invite; Aug. 31 at Seward, Adams Central; Sept. 2 at McCook; Sept. 4 Lexington invite; Sept. 7 at Grand Island; Sept. 16 Holdrege; Sept. 18 Central City invite; Sept. 21 Gothenburg, Crete; Sept. 23 North Platte; Sept. 25 Hastings Classic; Sept. 28 Columbus; Oct. 2 Columbus Classic; Oct. 5 Northwest, Beatrice; Oct. 7 at Aurora; Oct. 14 Norris