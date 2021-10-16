H astings had its chance.
Runners on second and third, trailing 1-0, bottom of the sixth, time expired.
This was it: a chance to get back at Skutt, to make a statement victory.
But that was five weeks ago.
In mid-September, Hastings held the top-rated SkyHawks’ offense to one run — the only time that happened all season.
But at the Class B state tournament, Skutt proved itself a runaway train: unstoppable, only derailed by a graduating class of four powerful seniors.
The SkyHawks showed they had no match — in their class or the one above — finishing undefeated, 33-0, with a pair of dominating wins over second-ranked Hastings (35-6) at Smith Softball Complex to cap the season.
Less than 24 hours after a 14-4 win in four innings, Skutt won its second straight Class B championship over the Tigers in three innings Oct. 15 with a 14-2 final line.
“That started it all,” Skutt senior Ruby Meylan recalled about that Sept. 18 game against Hastings. “Obviously, they’re a great team, and we realized that first time we beat them that we can do this. They were our best competition in Class B and if we can beat them once then we just keep building off that win.”
Hastings summoned a similar belief following that 1-0 loss in its home invitational.
Senior Kaelan Schultz said she had a feeling good things were in store for the Tigers at state.
Their 2-0 start on Wednesday, the first in program history, initially backed up her intuition.
But Skutt played the role of Freddy Krueger, haunting and dashing Tiger dreams.
The Oct. 14 nightmare began in the second inning with a seven-run splurge. The Oct. 15 nightmare started with a 12-run, 28-minute top of the first inning.
The 1-2-3 punch of Arkansas-bound twin sisters Lauren and Hannah Camenzind and Meylan were the claws of the Elm Street villain.
Lauren skied a lead-off home run in the title game and opened the monstrous first.
Hannah punished an 0-1 pitch for a grand slam and collected the winning decision from the circle.
Meylan, the Washington pledge, vaulted the SkyHawks into the title game with a seven-strikeout performance Thursday against Hastings and maintained an earned run average under 1.00 in 17 starts this season.
She most certainly would have pitched the if-necessary game.
“Their top three are all phenomenal players,” said Hastings coach Ashley Speak. “They’re all going D-I. They just do a great job and are well coached. They do all the right things all the time and we hope to get back and see them again sometime and kind of model ourselves after them.”
Skutt added a fourth weapon in senior transfer Paige Roessner, who joined the lineup mid-season. She drove a two-run double in the marathon first inning Friday.
Roessner’s uniform number was symbolic for the SkyHawks.
“We’ve never had a No. 33 before,” said Skutt coach Keith Engelkamp, whose team won 33 games in a row this season. “She did a great job catching for us and I think that was a little godsend.”
Skutt’s winning streak extended to 53-0 dating back to last season. Hastings ends its memorable year 35-6.
The Tigers and their class of seven seniors go out as back-to-back runners-up.
Before last year, Hastings had never reached the final day of the state tournament. Now, it has happened consecutively.
“We gave it our all,” Schultz said. “They just came out and played better.”
The senior third baseman, who’s headed to South Dakota State, said she’d find peace in the fact Skutt was once again the reason for Tiger heartbreak.
“We were the team to be here today,” Schultz said. “We worked so hard to get here and it paid off. I know the score didn’t look so pretty but in our hearts we had the right mind to get them. Today wasn’t our day.”
To reach the title game, Hastings beat Northwest for a fourth time this season. The Tigers scored 17 runs on 12 hits.
Sammy Schmidt launched three two-run home runs, and Peytin Hudson had one, too.
Hastings’ offense chipped two runs off of Hannah Camenzind in the championship when Delaney Mullen wore a pitch with the bases loaded and Emma Landgren flipped a sacrifice fly.
The Tigers attempted to mute the Skyhawk offense with a flurry of pitching changes, using Faith Molina, Hudson, and Alyssa Breckner.
But it sputtered.
“We kind of went into it with a whacky approach,” Speak said. “We looked at some different stats, we thought we could get by them and it backfired. I’ll take that; that’s a coaching decision I made and it didn’t work. You tip your hat to a great Skutt team. They deserve it, and they beat us.”
Elimination game
HAS (35-5)....404 9xx x — 17 12 3
NW (30-9).........100 4xx x — 5 6 2
W — Faith Molina. L — Ava Laurent.
2B — H, Emma Landgren.
3B — N, Avyn Urbanski.
HR — H, Sammy Schmidt 3, Peytin Hudson.
Championship
OSC (33-0)..(12)11 xxx x — 14 8 0
HAS (35-6)........200 xxx x — 2 4 2
W — Hannah Camenzind. L — Faith Molina.
2B — S, Paige Roessner.
HR — S, Lauren Camenzind.
GS — S, Hannah Camenzind.