KEARNEY — Luke Brooks had no trouble getting through Kearney’s first six hitters on Monday.
But the second time around and on, the Bearcats’ top half of the lineup didn’t go down as easy against Hastings pitchers, and the Tigers’ defense didn’t provide much help behind them.
“The guys battled offensively,” Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said of his team’s 14-9 loss. “Defense just kind of failed us today.”
When the dust settled at Memorial Field, Kearney’s lineup had produced 13 hits and the first six batters in the order were responsible for 10 of them in the Bearcats’ come-from-behind victory over the Tigers (5-8), who committed three crucial and costly errors.
Perhaps the most consequential mistake by Hastings came with two out in the fifth.
A two-out walk preceded an error at first base and two Kearney home runs followed.
The mishap caused a six-run swing that essentially sealed the ball game.
“If we can execute that situation, that’s for the third out and they don’t have the opportunity to score anymore runs,” Marquardt said. “It’s just those little things from guys who you don’t expect to make mistakes and unfortunately they did. And at that point we had scored eight runs. We were swinging the bats and staying ahead of them for most of it.”
Reese Bober, who finished 3-for-5 in Kearney’s leadoff spot, hit the first home run in the frame. His three-run jack out to left field put the Bearcats (8-5) ahead for the first time in the game after they trailed by five early.
Following a two-out walk, Korben Rich launched the second Kearney big fly in the frame. That grew the lead to 12-8.
“Kearney capitalized on our mistake and hit some balls really hard after that,” Marquardt said. “We had two innings where we really compounded mistake after mistake. And Kearney is a good hitting team and they made sure we paid for it.”
The Tigers fumbled two plays an inning prior, in the fourth, which allowed the Bearcats to crawl to within 8-6.
Marquardt was content with his team’s offensive performance on Monday.
After stranding Brooks on second in the first inning following a two-out double, the Tigers opened the second stanza with four straight singles.
Brady Hamburger, who had two hits, singled in Daeton Espino to put HHS in front 1-0.
A sacrifice fly by Calub Clark plated two more before a two-out error — one of three on the day by Kearney — made it 4-0 Tigers.
After Kearney cut it to 4-3 with a triple and three two-out singles in the third, Hastings tacked on four more with a two-run single by Cameron Brumbaugh and two-run blast by Brooks.
“We did a lot of good things today offensively,” Marquardt said. “We were swinging it well, getting bunts down ... Even when guys weren’t getting hits, we were working the count really well and Kearney had to throw four guys.”
The Tigers’ only answer to the Kearney explosion in the fifth was a sacrifice fly by Espino in the top of the sixth.
Dawson Stutz then finalized the result with a two-run double in the home half.
Hastings (5-8).............040 401 0 — 9 13 3
Kearney (8-5).............003 362 X — 14 13 3
WP — Dawson Stutz. LP — Luke Brooks.
2B — H, Brooks. K, Stutz.
3B — K, Stutz.
HR — H, Brooks. K, Reese Bober, Korben Rich.