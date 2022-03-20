It was a big win in a big way for the Hastings High baseball team Saturday.
A big win because Hastings put up a “W” after losing its first two games of the season.
A big way because the young HHS squad thoroughly outplayed Twin River by a score of 18-0 at Duncan Field. The game was scheduled for seven innings but ended in the fifth due to the mercy rule.
The lopsided victory indicates improvement for the young Tiger team that includes only four seniors.
“From game one to game three we have made progress, and that’s all I can ask for,” said Tiger coach Blake Marquardt. “We got better and it showed today. Our bats really came alive.”
HHS (1-2) featured a solid pitching performance, giving up only two hits to Twin River, a team made up of players from Genoa, Silver Creek and Monroe.
The Tigers rolled out three pitchers, including senior starting hurler Markus Miller who was credited with the win. He allowed only one hit while fanning five through three innings of work. His debut as a starting pitcher came after previous seasons as a reliever for HHS.
“Miller is a guy we’ve relied on heavily, mainly as a closer. So this was a different role today for him as a starter,” Maquardt said. “I don’t think he’s started for us since he’s been in this program. He’s always been a back-end guy for us.”
Miller had a rougher first inning than he would have liked. He allowed two base runners off a hit and a walk. But he ended the inning with two strikeouts and a ground out. He struck out three of the last four batters he faced.
“He settled in very nicely,” Marquardt said about Miller’s showing.
Also pitching for HHS Saturday were Nolan Hyde and Brady Hamburger. They threw for one inning each while the Tiger offense frolicked against the outmatched Titans.
The Tiger offense displayed some of the same characteristics shown in previous seasons under Marquardt’s direction – good pitch selections, playing small-ball and stealing bases.
HHS banged out 12 hits, including a double apiece by Cameron Brumbaugh and Daeton Espino. Brumbaugh’s two-bagger led off the second inning that saw the Tigers bring across six runs for an 11-0 cushion. Espino belted a double in the third frame to help Hastings to four more runs and a 15-0 lead.
Luke Brooks and Chance Vertin led the Tigers in scoring. They each reached home three times.
Base running went the Tigers’ way with a total of eight stolen bases. They got three thefts in the opening frame, all resulting in runs during HHS’ five-run outburst. Espino had two stolen bases and reached home following each steal.
“We like two bases at a time and do a lot of bunting when there’s an opportunity. That has been our style the last couple of years, and it is going to continue with that style with the team that we have,” Marquardt said. “We’ve had good discipline at the plate. Overall, our guys have been doing a really good job with pitch selection. And then they are finding pitches to drive.”
Although the Tigers committed two errors, they also featured a web gem by right fielder Tyson Lebar. He ran down a sinking line drive and made a diving catch on what probably would have been a double. Lebar’s sparkling play came in the third inning. The catch, along with two Miller strikeouts, sat the Titans down in order.
Twin River................000 00x x — 0 2 2
Hastings................564 3xx x— 18 12 2
WP — Markus Miller. LP — Norman Grothe
2B — H, Cameron Brumbaugh, Daeton Espino.