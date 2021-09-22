For much of Tuesday night, the Hastings volleyball team could not get out of its own way. Whether it was physical miscues or mental lapses, the Tigers made themselves an additional opponent on the court in their home triangular, but they were able to end the night on a positive note.
After dropping the night’s opening match to Gothenburg by a score of 25-22, 25-14, Hastings overcame its mistakes to take care of Crete 28-26, 25-17 to split the night’s matches and improve to 8-10 on the season.
“We kind of beat ourselves and we didn’t make them earn a lot,” said HHS head coach Alison Soucie. “We had to battle ourselves a lot and get out of it one point at a time, limit our errors and still push through it.
Against the Cardinals of Crete, Hastings gave away 13 points on errors in the first set but still found a way to battle the visitors down to the wire. The Tigers dug themselves into a 19-16 hole before winning eight of 10 points for a 24-21 lead.
But Crete staved off set point and tied the score at 24-all thanks to three Hastings errors. The Cardinals fought off set point No. 2 and tied HHS at 26-26, but the Tigers notched back-to-back kills from Elianna Robbins and Katelyn Shaw to close out the frame.
“”If it wasn’t for Kate Shaw — she stepped up and she was our leader that set. Thank God, because she helped us out when we needed it. That’s a leader,” Soucie said. “We had to fight ourselves; it didn’t look pretty, but we really pulled ourselves out of that one.”
For the Cardinals, who competed with just seven players on Tuesday night, head coach Makayla Westphal was very proud of her team’s fight, especially coming off a tough loss to Gothenburg.
“I’m always just asking them to go hard and we can always improve on that,”she said. “Our focus this year is just next point mentality and staying aggressive, so I was proud of the way we played.”
Hastings’ most complete set of the night was the second frame against the Cardinals. HHS recorded its fewest amount of errors in the set and never really lost control after getting out to an 8-4 advantage.
One of the reasons the Tigers were able to stay ahead of the Cardinals was their service game. Hastings served up four aces in the second, the most of the night for the squad. Soucie said serving has been a point of emphasis for HHS.
“I’m having them, at practice, have to get 30 serves in a row. That means they really have to be together as a team and know that if someone in front of you misses, that you have to get your next serve in; that will keep building the momentum. When we can string together serves, that takes the pressure off of us,” Soucie said.
In the night’s opening match, Hastings faced a tough Gothenburg team that became even tougher to beat when the Tigers were gifting points. In seth one, the Swedes went on a 15-4 run and still only won 25-22. The fact that Hastings lost by just three points only makes it more frustrating that HHS committed nine errors in the set.
The second set was similar in the sense that HHS had eight miscues in the frame, but Gothenburg was also more dominant, jumping out to a 15-4 lead. With the exception of a 5-0 HHS run, the Tigers had back-to-back points just once.
“When you give them nine points, you can’t error too much on your side,” the HHS coach said. “It was our third contact, we just weren’t being aggressive. If it was not being aggressive or trying to be too fancy, we just steered away from our game plan and we were too afraid to make mistakes, which made us make more mistakes.”
Hastings has now won four of six matches and will be back at home Thursday night, when it takes on Class A foe North Platte. Soucie is excited for the game, as the Tigers will be recognizing the players in the youth program.
“It’s going to be our little kids night; the girls that came out for camp are coming in with their T-shirts and they get to watch us play a game,” the coach said. “It will be cool. We’re excited.”
Gothenburg (12-4).................25 25
Hastings (8-10)......................22 14
Gothenburg (kills-aces-blocks)
Ashlyn Richeson 0-0-0, Emily Cornwell 0-1-0, Kynlee Strauser 5-0-0, Clara Evert 6-0-0, Taryn O’Hare 4-1-2, Kaileigh Gilligan 1-0-0, Carly Jensen 6-0-2, Kara Waskowiak 0-1-0. Totals: 22-3-4.
Assists — Richeson 9, Cornwell 1, O’Hare 10, Jensen 1.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Camaron Pfeifer 2-1-0, Madalynn Hilgendorf 1-0-1, Carley Norlen 2-0-0, Hanna Satterly 0-0-0, Elianna Robbins 0-0-0, Charli Coil 3-0-0, Katelyn Shaw 3-0-0, Lainey Benson 0-0-0, Nevaeh Morrow 0-1-0. Totals: 11-2-1.
Assists — Pfeifer 6, Coil 4, Benson 1.
Crete (5-10)............................26 17
Hastings (8-10)......................28 25
Crete (kills-aces-blocks)
Reagan Bessler 0-0-0, Hadley Swierczinsky 1-1-0, Marrin Rasgorshek 7-0-0, Alexa Kraus 2-0-0, Brooke Deisley 1-0-0, Sierra Crist 7-1-1, Mary Lucas-Lucas 0-0-0. Totals: 18-2-1.
Assists — Bessler 18.
Hastings (kills-aces-blocks)
Camaron Pfeifer 1-4-0, Madalynn Hilgendorf 6-0-0, Carley Norlen 2-1-0, Hannah Satterly 0-0-0, Charli Coil 2-0-0, Lainey Benson 0-0-0, Elianna Robbins 2-0-1, Nevaeh Morrow 0-0-0, Katelyn Shaw 7-1-0, Karsyn Cress 1-0-0, Carlie Beckby 1-0-0. Totals: 22-6-1.
Assists — Pfeifer 14, Coil 4, Morrow 3.