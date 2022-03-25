For the first time in 90 years, the Hastings track and field team is entering the spring sports season as the defending champions. The Tigers’ boys track and field team won the Class B state championship last season, but it lost a lot of that production to graduation, meaning more athletes are going to have to step up this season.
Hastings got the season started with its first outdoor meet of the year, hosting the Tiger invite, and both Hastings squads finished in second place. For returning state champion coach Dave Johnson, he’s excited to see what his athletes do this year in their new roles.
“It’s kind of a fresh start for us,” Johnson said. “We’ve got some kids that are going to be in some new roles that they’ve never been in before. Even some juniors and seniors are going to have to take a more active leadership role than what they’ve had in the past, just because we’ve had a great senior class — one of the best senior classes in track and field history at Hastings High. We’re not looking to replace those guys, so to speak, we’re just looking to create a new identity for us this year.”
The Hastings boys scored 125 2/3 points, while the Tiger girls racked up 105 points, finishing just 13 points behind invite champion Lexington.
“Lexington is always a great team,” said HHS girls coach Brian Itzen. “We’ve fought back and forth with them in our district for many years. Oddly enough, this year they won’t be in our district, but we got to see them here. It was great to come out and trade point for point with them in a lot of events. To fall 13 points shy of them as a team shows how we’ve slowly become a more complete team across the board and how talented we can be. It was an exciting day for us.”
Hastings’ girls team has a nice mixture of experienced athletes and talented newcomers. Some of those newcomers seniors that have not competed in track and field, like Kaelan Schultz. She brought home three medals, including a pair of silvers. Itzen said Schultz will be a big part of the team’s success as she continues to get back into the swings of the track season. She had not competed in a meet since she was an 8th-grader.
Kelyn Henry-Perlich and Lainey Benson each also added second-place finishes, as the Tigers also won gold in the 3,200-meter relay and the 400 relay. Those team events highlight a day that was all about putting the team first, according to Itzen.
“It’s a home meet so sometimes people are like, ‘Well, I’m done competing, can I leave?’ And that really didn’t happen (Friday). They were all there and they were all cheering,” the coach said. “That’s how we are; even though we’re an individual sport, so to speak, we’re still a team. You’re still wearing a Hastings Tiger jersey. There’s a lot of unity on the team.”
The HHS girls team got a first-hand look at what it took for the boys to win the state championship; and now, the Tigers’ girls are hoping to make some noise of their own.
“I’m excited for the season. We’re in a position that is uncharted territory when it comes to how balanced we are and the work ethic the girls have,” Itzen said. “It’s super exciting for me to see in year four as a head coach, and I’m just really hoping that it keeps continuing.”
Doniphan-Trumbull’s girls finished in fifth place, highlighted by Hannah Dunning’s gold medal in the long jump, where she marked at 16 feet, 11 inches.
On the boys side, Hastings’ Nolan Studley tallied two gold medals for Hastings, winning the high jump and the 110 hurdles. HHS added gold medals in two more field events, the triple jump and the discus. Jackson Block won the triple jump while Johnny Whyrick took gold in the discus.
Johnson said the field events will likely be the strength for the Tigers early in the season, as the athletes grow throughout the season.
“Our field events are really doing a great job,” he said. “We’re going to be a really good field event team, and I think we’re going to keep getting better on the track; even in some events that we weren’t as good in last year. We’re young, and I think one of the things you see from young teams is the way they improve over the course of the year. As long as they do that, we’ll be pretty happy with them.
“We’ve been really happy with the attitudes. They’re great kids, and we’re really excited right now.”
Doniphan-Trumbull’s Myles Sadd led the Cardinals with a gold medal in the long jump, a second-place finish in the high jump, and a fifth-place result in the 100. As a team, the Cardinals were fifth with 28 1/2 points.
Boys team results
1, Lexington 158 1/3; 2, Hastings 125 2/3; 3, Holdrege 99; 4, Cozad 87 1/2; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 28 1/2; 6, Columbus Scotus 25; 7, HHS JV 2
Boys individual results
3,200 relay — 3, Hastings 9:28.80
110 hurdles — 1, Nolan Studley, HHS, 16.40; 3, Braydon Power, HHS, 17.40; 6, Andy Schultz, D-T, 20.00
100 — 3, Ryan Bauer, HHS, 11.60; 5, Myles Sadd, D-T, 11.60
1,600 — 5, Diego Chojolan, HHS, 5:18.50; 6, Kyle Siebrass, HHS, 5:28.00
400 relay — 2, Hastings 45.30; Doniphan-Trumbull 46.90
400 — 2, Caden Block, HHS, 56.70; Owen Schultz, D-T, 59.20
800 — 4, Logan Brooks, HHS, 2:16.70
200 — 3, Ryan Bauer, HHS, 23.40; 5, Jediah Manka, D-T, 23.90; 6, Blake Buhlke, HHS, 23.90
3,200 — 4, Kevin Vuong, HHS, 11:25.40; 5, Nolan Albers, HHS, 11:25.80; 6, Drake Anderson, HHS, 11:30.20
1,600 relay — 4, Hastings 3:50.20
Pole vault — 6, Kaedan Detamorre, D-T, 8-6
High jump — 1, Nolan Studley, HHS, 6-2; 2, Myles Sadd, D-T, 6-0; 4, Trevor Campbell, HHS, 5-8; 4, Parker Ablott, HHS, 5-8
Discus — 1, Johnny Whyrick, HHS, 133-4
Shot put — 5, Jonathan Schmidt, HHS, 39-2 1/4
Long jump — 1, Myles Sadd, D-T, 21-2 1/2; 2, Elijah Combs, HHS, 20-1 1/4; 4, Greg Pruitt, HHS, 19-5 1/2
Triple jump — 1, Jackson Block, HHS, 41-4; 3, Elijah Combs, HHS, 39-10 3/4; 5, Connor Riley, HHS, 39-9
Girls team results
1, Lexington 118; 2, Hastings 105; 3, Holdrege 102; 4, Columbus Scotus 69; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 61 1/2; 6, Cozad 60 1/2; 7, HHS JV 2
Girls individual results
3,200 relay — 1, Hastings 11:32.40; 3, Doniiphan-Trumbull 12:27.80
100 hurdles — 3, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 17.30; 4, Logan Rainforth, D-T, 18.50; 5, Ridley Sadd, D-T, 18.60
100 — 2, Kaelan Schultz, HHS, 12.50; 3, Hannah Satterly, HHS, 12.70; 5, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 13.50; 6, Abigail Kendall, HHS, 13.50
1,600 — 4, Reagan Shoemaker, HHS, 6:20.80; 5, Avery Roobb, D-T, 6:26.20; 6, Jaili Jackson, HHS, 6:26.80
400 relay — 1, Hastings 52.40; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 54.00
400 — 2, Kaleah Olson, D-T, 1:08.40; 3, Nakhyra Jones, HHS, 1:09.80; 5, Shaylee Knott, HHS, 1:13.00; 6, Emily Shimmin, D-T, 1:13.10
300 hurdles — 3, Ridley Sadd, D-T, 55.60; 5, Logan Rainforth, D-T, 55.70
800 — 2, Kelyn Henry-Perlich, HHS, 2:34.80; 5, Karli Shoemaker, HHS, 2:49.30; 6, KK Laux, HHS, 2:52.20
200 — 2, Kaelan Schultz, HHS, 27.70; 3, Hannah Satterly, HHS, 27.90
3,200 — 2, Lainey Benson, 13:49.80; 3, Reagan Shoemaker, HHS, 13:57.40; 6, Anna Fitzgerald, D-T, 14:35.80
1,600 relay — 3, Hastinigs 4:40.60; 4, Doniphan-Trumbull 4:48.60
High jump — 4, Kaelan Schultz, 4-6; 6, Avery Robb, D-T, 4-6
Discus — 5, Carlie Muhlbach, HHS, 93-1; 6, Codi Obermeiier, D-T, 92-10 1/2
Shot put — 6, Charlie Muhlbach, HHS, 30-3
Long jump — 1, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 16-11
Triple jump — 3, Abigail Kendall, HHS, 32-9 1/4