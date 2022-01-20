Errors and mistakes played a big part in the Tiger girls’ basketball loss to Class B No. 10 Beatrice Thursday in The Jungle Gym.
The Orangemen (7-2) made a charge late in the third quarter and took command in the fourth to pull out a 54-49 victory over HHS (6-7).
“They just take care of their business and wait for you to make an error. And we made too many errors on our own today,” said Hastings coach Greg Mays after seeing his team lose its third straight game.
The Tigers displayed good offense most of the way, relying on driving into the paint for layups. That type of offense twice gave HHS an eight-point advantage after holding a 23-19 halftime edge.
Hastings owned the lead throughout the third quarter. But Beatrice countered by scoring nine unanswered points and trailed by only two going into the final period. Hastings went dry for more than four minutes during the Orangemen’s run.
“We had a chance to take control of this game early on and we had a lot of unforced errors in the fast break, in the half court,” Mays said. “But we were still leading. We gave up a lot of opportunities to stretch it to six, stretch it to seven, which would have made a big difference.”
The Tigers’ offense rode the driving and shooting of Libby Landgren and McKinsey Long. Landgren tallied 17 points while Long collected 16 points. Most of their scoring came from driving into the paint and laying up for buckets. They combined for 13 layups in that fashion.
Landgren made six buckets and all six of her free-throw shots. Long scored seven baskets and canned two charity shots.
“There was no posting up because we were able to take (Beatrice) to the hoop when Mac and Libby got the ball. And we got a lot of good things there. ”
Two Beatrice players became a thorn in the foot for the Tigers. They were Addie Hatcliff and Chelsea Lerners, who rang up 17 and 13 points, respectively.
Lerners got hot in the third quarter, popping in 13 points, all but one from dribble-drives for layups. She also connected for a trey in the first quarter.
Hatcliff scored on two long bombs in the first quarter as the teams scored 10 point each in the first period.
“They got more aggressive. Number 32 (Chelsea Leners) took the ball to the hoop and made some things happen,” Mays said. “They had a string there when they ran their specials and got a bucket each time. That’s kind of when they took control.”
The Orangemen took the lead for good three minutes into the last quarter. They built a 7-0 scoring flurry to give themselves that cushion. Hastings stayed in the hunt, keeping the lead to two possessions until Beatrice made free throws in the closing minutes.
“We played all right. That’s what I told the girls. We just made too many mistakes to beat a good team. And we’ve got to start beating good teams. You can’t do that beating yourself,” Mays said.
Beatrice (7-2).....10 9 15 20 — 54
Hastings (6-7)....10 13 13 13 — 49
Beatrice (54)
Morgan Mahoney 9, Avery Barnard 4, Riley Schwisow 6, Addie Hatcliff 17, Chelsea Leners 13, Ellie Jurgens 5.
Hastings (49)
KK Laux 2, Libby Landgren 17, McKinzie Long 16, Emma Landgren 6, Emma Synek 5, Madisyn Hamilton 1, Jessalyn Quintero 2.
Beatrice boys 47, HHS boys 31
No. 6-rated Beatrice showed why it is among the elite teams in Class B while defeating Hastings High by 16 points in the first game of a boy-girl double header Thursday at the Tigers’ gym.
The Orangemen raced to a 25-11 lead going into halftime and were never seriously challenged. The win improved Beatrice’s record to 9-2.
“I thought in the first half we kind of struggled with our energy coming out of the gate. But in the second half I felt like we played them pretty even,” said HHS coach Drew Danielson.
Brayden Power and Aaron Nonneman combined for 14 points to lead the Tiger offense.
Elliot Jurgens registered 15 points for the Orangemen. He was the only player to reach double-figure scoring.
“(Beatrice) is a very disciplined team. I thought (Thursday night) was more of what they did and not what we didn’t do,” Danielson said.
Hastings’ best performance came in the third quarter when the Tigers ran off 13 points.
Beatrice (9-2).....13 12 10 12 — 47
Hastings (4-9)......7 4 13 7 — 31
Beatrice (47)
Shelton Crawford 6, Elliot Jurgens 15, Crew Meints 5, Luke Feist 6, Tucker Timmerman 6, Dominik Salazar 9.
Hastings (31)
Aaron Nonneman 6, Trevor Campbell 2, Jackson Block 5, Eli Schneider 6, Caden Block 2, Connor Riley 2, Brayden Power 8.