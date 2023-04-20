Nothing like home sweet home for a Thursday win by Hastings High’s baseball squad.
Playing at Duncan Field for the first time since April 6, the Tigers utilized good pitching, sharp defense, and smart batting to capture a 6-3 win over Waverly.
“A lot of it was the excitement of being back home,” said Tiger coach Blake Marquardt. “It has been a week and a half, two weeks since we’ve been home.”
The win polished up the Tigers’ season record at 7-7. They return to historic Duncan Field on Monday to tangle with Lincoln Pius X.
Although Hastings doubled the score on the Vikings, the Tigers couldn’t get much action going by way of hits — only three singles and a double. But they rode the efforts of starting pitcher Nolan Hyde, who threw for 5 2/3 innings, then reliever Eli Schneider, who got the final four outs.
Marquardt hoped that Hyde could go deep into the game, as the Tigers needed him in order to save more arms for upcoming games.
“We are going into three games the next two days, so I needed him to go a little bit longer today," Marquardt said. “Hyde had the potential to pitch a game like we thought. My goal for him was to get into the fifth or extended. He exceeded the goal. As long as he could get through that first inning, I knew he would have a really good chance to be successful. And we played good defense.”
Good defense augmented the Tigers’ quality pitching. Hastings muffed only one play for an error. They also turned a sparkling double play in the fifth inning that helped hold a Waverly rally to one run.
Waverly (7-11) couldn’t go home boasting about its defense or its pitching. The Vikings made three errors. Four Tiger batters got hit by pitches. Another three drew walks.
“In high school you are going to have some free bases, whether it is hit by pitches, walks,” Marquardt said. “There were batters who were selective enough to get the counts extended.”
Naz Robinson didn’t seem to have much trouble hitting against the Waverly. He tagged a first-inning single, then scored on Elijah Johnson’s one-base hit. Robinson’s sixth-frame double became the contest’s only extra base knock.
Evan Rust connected for a second-inning single but was left stranded at second base. For the game,the Tigers left eight runners on base.
Hastings’ best scoring resulted in a two-run fourth inning, helping the Tigers to a 4-2 cushion. HHS didn’t register a hit during the mini-rally. But they got plenty of gifts from the Vikings in the fourth stanza. Three Tigers got hit by a pitch. Waverly also made an error.
Carlos Jimenez and Hyde scored for the Tigers in the fourth. They opened the inning with back-to-back walks. Jimenez got home when Robinson got hit by a pitch with bases loaded. Kooper Kohl improved the HHS lead to 4-2 by scoring on a Landon Hinrichs sacrifice fly.
Hinrichs scored in the third inning on a bases-loaded walk to Rust. He reached base by getting hit by a pitch.
Rust showed some hustle on the base paths in the fifth frame. He ran home on a wild pitch after drawing a walk and stealing both second and third base.
Cameron Brumbaugh closed the game’s scoring by racing home on Johnson’s sacrifice bunt in the sixth.
Waverly (7-11)...........101 010 0 — 3 6 3
Hastings (7-7).............101 211 X — 6 4 1
W — Nolan Hyde. L — Nate Leininger.
2B — H, Cameron Brumbaugh.