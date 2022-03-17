Nolan Cardona didn’t experience the frustration the Hastings boys soccer team felt for much of last season. At least not up close.
After all, Cardona was an eighth-grader.
But you can bet the freshman felt the love from his teammates Thursday in the team's season opener, his high school debut.
Cardona scored three of Hastings’ four second-half goals in its 4-0 win over Holdrege, helping the Tigers to their first victory of the spring season on a windy, wet and chilly day.
“Overall, great team effort,” said HHS head coach Chris Pedroza. “We were able to capitalize on the chances we had in the second half and I’m just very pleased with the way they played.”
Pedroza was especially impressed with his freshman forward, who netted a hat trick. Although, Cardona didn’t start the match playing up in the Tiger attack.
That was a switch made at halftime by Pedroza and his coaching staff.
It proved to be the right move.
“We weren’t getting what we wanted from (junior Edwin Cruz) and I knew Nolan could finish,” Pedroza said. “So I said ‘OK, let’s put him up top and see what he can give us.’ “
What the Tigers (1-0) got, they can only wish continues in what they hope is an improved season from a year ago when they finished 1-12.
Pedroza maintains it’s not all about wins and losses. Those were his words after last year’s district loss to Aurora at Northwest and he repeated them Thursday following a win.
“That’s the mentality you need to have,” Pedroza said. “You’re going to give it your best and do everything to the best of your ability… In the end, it’s the effort the players put into the game that matters. If the scoreboard is in our favor, we’ll take it. If not, there’s nothing you can do about it.”
For at least one night, the Tigers won’t have to worry about what could have been and can instead celebrate what was.
Cardona finally put Hastings on the board in the 56th minute with a strike to the left side of the net. He tacked on penalties in each the 64th and 80th minutes by being aggressive with his attacks in the box.
“He’s a very technical player,” Pedroza said. “He knows how to place the ball well, so I knew that if we gave him a couple chances on quality passes in front of the goal that he was going to be able to finish… We’re super excited to have him.”
If not for a diving save by Holdrege’s keeper in the 64th minute, Cardona nearly powered home what would have been his second goal at the time on a one-timer from Josh Solis.
Sophomore Evan Struss tallied the other Hastings goal in the 71st minute after the Holdrege keeper let a cross from Jail Pinon slip through his fingers. Struss was there to clean it up for a 3-0 lead.
Pedroza said he appreciated the Tigers’ collective push to keep the ball in their offensive 1/3 after a shaky first half where he sensed some nerves.
“I feel like we created some chances in the first half, but it was the first game,” he said. “We talked at halftime and just needed to be a little more clean and clinical in front of the goal.”
HOL (0-1)……………0 0 — 0
HAS (1-0)……….….0 4 — 4
HAS: Nolan Cardona 56’, 64’, 80’; Evan Struss 71’
Girls: Hastings 7, Holdrege 0
Ezzy Guzman and Nizel Espinoza Nunez each scored a pair of goals in Hastings' 7-0 rout of Holdrege to open the season Thursday.
The Tigers (1-0) led 2-0 through the first 30 minutes on goals by Nunez and Jess Fonseca Quintero, but doubled their halftime advantage with two goals in the final four minutes.
The flood gates remained open in the second half when Guzman netted her second goal and Kaela Thompson and Tracey Cerrato Ramirez joined in on the goal-scoring fun.
Hastings head coach Melissa Everson appreciated the offensive outpour.
"I liked that we scored goals. We barely scored seven goals last year, I think," she joked. "That's a good way to start. We had a lot of different people score goals, which is also awesome."
Everson said depth is a strength this year and it showed Thursday.
"It's really cool because we haven't had that in a while," Everson said. "I think we have a lot of good freshmen with a ton of potential and our seniors are just awesome."
Both Tiger squads play again Saturday. They'll host Norfolk.
HOL (0-1)..................0 0 — 0
HAS (1-0)..................4 3 — 7