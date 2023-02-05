Hastings High’s boys were sensing an upset in the fourth quarter Saturday at The Jungle Gym.
The Tigers had battled their way back from a 14-point deficit to forge a two-point lead down the stretch.
But Platteview outlasted a determined Tiger team 34-31. The win preserved the Trojans' Class B, No. 2 rating by the Omaha World-Herald.
The Trojans (16-4) played without their leading scorer, Connor Millikan. He averages 26 points per game as one of Nebraka’s most prolific high school career scorers.
Millikan didn’t suit up Saturday in order to help heal a knee injury incurred Jan. 28 in the Trojans’ win against Wahoo High.
A defensive battle broke out and stayed that way to the final buzzer. The teams combined for only 13 points in the first quarter. They scored double digits in just one quarter apiece.
“We were a little slow to start but answered well. We didn’t make enough shots,” said Tiger assistant coach Dylan Flinn.
The game concluded with only one player from each team scoring 10 or more points. Aaron Nonneman led HHS with 10 points. Platteview’s Alex Draper cashed in 14 points.
The second period saw Platteview reel off 13 unanswered points for a 20-6 buffer. The Tigers didn’t score in the second period until Parker Ablott’s basket inside the paint with 2:40 left. He followed with a 3-pointer. Eli Schneider drained a bomb in the final minute.
The Trojans owned a 23-14 lead into halftime.
“It was just one of those ebbs and flows of a basketball game. We had some stretches go our way, but the final score didn’t go our way,” Flinn said.
Both squads continued playing aggressive defense in the second half. They combined for only 10 points in the third quarter, with Platteview holding a 27-20 gap going into the final eight minutes.
The Tigers mounted a rally in the final period. They tore loose on a 9-0 scoring run that gave HHS a 29-27 edge with five minutes to go.
Platteview recaptured the lead for good on a 3-pointer with 3:18 remaining. But the never-say-die Tigers wouldn’t fold, making it a one-possession game the rest of the way.
“We never think we are out of games. Our M.O. is to play hard and do that for 32 minutes. That’s what we expect,” Flinn said.
The defeat handed the Tigers back-to-back home losses. North Platte downed the Tigers 60-50 on Friday.
Platteview was looking to put another mark in its win column following Thursday’s 56-55 loss at Ralston.
Platteview (16-4)..........7 6 4 7 — 34
Hastings (8-9)............6 8 6 11 — 31
Platteview (34 )
Ezra Stewart 4, Trey Moseman 8, Alex Draper 14, Cael Wichman 2, Reiman Zebert 4, Elijah Steele 2.
Hastings (31)
Aaron Nonneman 10, Eli Schneider 5, Landon Hinrichs 5, Braydon Power 6, Parker Ablott 5.
Girls: Platteview 58, Hastings High 49
Platteview raced to a 17-7 first-quarter lead, then never looked back.
The Trojans left the Tigers in their wake while reeling off 23 second-quarter points for a 40-22 halftime bulge.
Emma Landren sparked the Tigers’ offense. She rang up 16 of her 23 points after halftime. Hadyn Laux piled up 12 points, including three treys. Mackenzie Nollette chipped in with 10 points.
Turnovers hurt the Tigers in the first half. They were whistled for 12 miscues.
“Their press gave us a lot of trouble. So that kind of put us in a deficit,” said HHS coach Liz Vanderpool.
Platteview found the scoring range, both inside and outside.
Long-shot threat Baylee Tex rattled the rims for 23 points. She connected on seven shots from three-point land.
The Trojans’ Emily Wieblehaus collected 16 points with a couple of bombs figured in. Teammate Lilly Strobbe scored 10 points.
“We knew going in that they were a threat in the shooting side and the drive side. We could have got up a little bit closer to contest those threes a little bit more,” Vanderpool said.
Platteview (10-10).........17 23 11 7 — 58
Hastings (3-15).............7 15 12 15 — 49
Platteview (58)
Lilly Stobbe 10, Chloe Wilen 3, Emily Wiebelhaus 16, Kate Roseland 4, Baylee Tex 23, Troy Hart 2.
Hastings (49)
Madisyn Hamilton 4, Emma Landren 23, Makenzie Nollette 10, Hadyn Laux 12.