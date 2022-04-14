With the wind continuing to howl Thursday, golfers once again had to battle the elements.
The southerly wind wasn’t as strong as the past few days for those competing in the Hastings invite at Lochland Country Club, but conditions were still not favorable for mid-April.
No player shot under par, but six shot under 80 on Thursday.
Grand Island’s Marcus Holling’s par 72 won the tournament and helped the Islanders clinch their second consecutive Hastings invite crown.
All four of the Islanders’ golfers were in the top 15.
GISH beat Kearney by four strokes, carding a collective 315.
Hastings’ Brayden Schram finished fourth on the day with a 78. It wasn’t the greatest front nine for the senior Tiger, but he bounced right back to finish even on the back side.
“I started out very rough. I shot a 42 on the front nine with three (double bogeys) but I kept working,” said Schram. “I knew when I got to the turn that it was a brand new nine. The conditions obviously didn’t help, but really I could not find my groove. None of my clubs felt comfortable in my hands.”
Schram used two birdies and to counter two bogeys on the back nine. He birdied the par three 12th after bogeying No. 10.
Schram then bogeyed No. 13 before recording four pars and a birdie to end his round.
“I finished well and played the back nine much better but, overall, it was nice to come in and know that I shot even,” Schram said.
The Tigers finished fourth in their invite, shooting a team score of 348, which is one stroke shy of the teams’ 2021 best round.
“With the teams we had here and the conditions we faced, we really stepped up as a team,” said HHS head coach Allison Soucie. “As a team, that is all we could ask for. We smashed our goal as a team this year already and we are just halfway through.”
Tanner Bauer finished 17th for Hastings with a round of 87. His hard work at practice has really shown, said Soucie, and has placed him as a solid No. 2 behind Schram.
“His game has really come together,” Soucie said of Bauer. “He has to finalize some putting issues, but he has really been focusing at practice and working hard and I think that these kids know that we need to keep pushing along and continue to get better.”
Individual standings
1, Marcus Holling, Grand Island, 72; 2, Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 74; 3, Dylan Dahlstedt, Kearney, 78; 4, Brayden Schram, Hastings, 78; 5, Cole Feddersen, Kearney, 79; 6, Ethan Mins, Lexington, 79; 7, Prestin Vilai, Grand Island, 80; 8, Perry Swarm, Kearney, 81; 9, Jared Lehechka, Grand Island, 81; 10, Cole Schroer, Kearney, 81; 11, Henry Kosmicki, Grand Island, 82; 12, Cayden Rombach, North Platte, 82; 13, Brody Mickey, Columbus, 84; 14, Tyson Weber, Columbus, 85; 15, Logan Johnson, Sidney, 86
Team standings
1, Grand Island 315; 2, Kearney 319; 3, Columbus 331; 4, Hastings 348; 5, North Platte 349; 6, Sidney 368; 7, Lexington 391; 8, McCook 396
Columbus
Brock Kuhlman 38-36 74; Brody Mickey 40-44 84; Tyson Weber 42-43; Keaton Barnes 40-48 88
Grand Island
Marcus Holling 36-36 72; Prestin Vilai 37-43 80; Jared Lehechka 38-43 81; Henry Kosmicki 45-37 82
Hastings
Brayden Schram 42-36 78; Tanner Bauer 45-42 87; Damon Rutt 44-46 90; Cooper Hunsley 43-50 93
Kearney
Cole Feddersen 37-42 79; Dylan Dahlstedt 37-41 78; Cole Schroer 38-43 81; Perry Swarm 41-40 81
Lexington
Ethan Mins 39-40 79; Topher Swartz 51-49 100; Adrian Galvin 51-51 102; Drew Hanson 54-56 110
McCook
Ian Brown 44-50 94; Alex Anthony 48-48 96; Ethan Millner 48-49 97; Trevor Nokes 54-55 109
North Platte
Cayden Rombach 41-41 82; Rylan Perry 44-43 87; Elliott Longmore 44-46 90; Jesse Mauch 48-42 90
Sidney
Logan Johnson 43-43 86; John Beier 44-43 87; Wyatt Heckenlively 46-47 93; Jack Lilley 48-54 102