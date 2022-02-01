Pete Theoharis had a sense of déjà vu as he watched one of his Hastings team's garner a district championship.
Only this time it wasn't on a softball diamond.
Rather, it was inside a bowling alley — Pastime Lanes — as his boys bowling team collected the first-place plaque.
"In a way, it seems almost like you're repeating things because in softball we had kind of rebuilt things and it took a long time to get that to where it was," Theoharis said. "This was a shorter window, but you're starting it as a first-year program and trying to establish things."
The Tigers, who are in their first year of sanctioned bowling under the NSAA after years of participating only as a club sport, pinned themselves atop the six-team leaderboard of the Class A, District 6 meet with a composite score of 3,345. That mark includes the team's top five individual scores from three games plus five Baker games, where five members rotate rolling frames.
The win, which qualifies Hastings for the state tournament next week in Lincoln, didn't come without a bit of drama. Although the Tigers had the title in firm grasp by the third of the Baker games.
Lexington, which finished tournament runner-up on the boys side, provided the closest race to Hastings and produced a slight scare with a 161 in game one of the Baker sets compared to the Tigers' 136.
But HHS responded with a 200 in game two and outscored the Minutemen the rest of the way for a 229-pin margin of victory.
"I just loved how the boys stepped up and kept their cool," Theoharis said. "There were a couple of moments where we had some opens and things could fall south, but the next guy picked up that guy, so that was kind of the theme of the day: when one guy struggled, the next seemed to pick up the slack."
Andrew Matthies needed no slack in the individual competition. The Tiger bowled a 600 series for the gold. Teammate Ethan Crecelius took silver with a 570.
Dante Aulner-Staggs (466) and Lavon Handler (46) rounded out Hastings' individual qualifiers.
"This year has been sort of a rough year," Matthies said. "We've had many ups and downs, so it's nice that we're back and we're going to state."
Winter Martin led the Hastings girls team, as she placed fourth with a three-game score of 440. Kailyn Schaefer finished sixth with a 423 and Tanya Chavez Gutierrez was seventh with a 407.
All three qualified for the state meet as individuals.
As a team, Hastings finished runner-up to Lexington — the team champion with a total pinfall of 2,870. The Tigers were 139 pins short of that mark.
"I was pleased with the way they bowled," Hastings head coach Kent Rothfuss said of his qualifiers. "They carried the team for us, but we ended up short."
The Tigers sat in second place after three games of individual play, 113 pins behind the Minutemaids heading into Baker games.
But HHS couldn't make up the deficit.
"We just had too many open frames," said Rothfuss. "This is a good learning experience for them. Most of these girls have been bowling for two or three years and so we only lose one. We will be back next year and hopefully it will be our year."
Lexington and Hastings were the top two teams from the beginning. The Minutemaids outscored the Tigers nearly 50 pins through the first two games. That ultimately made the difference as Hastings couldn't inch closer during the Baker sets.
Boys state qualifiers
1, Andrew Matthies, Hastings, 600; 2, Ethan Crecelius, Hastings, 570; 3, Alex Gomez, Lexington, 548; 4, Ethan Mins, Lexington, 535; 5, Jacob Moore, Arapahoe, 512; 6, Joshua Christensen, Ogallala, 484; 7, Dante Aulner-Staggs, Hastings, 466; 8, Lavon Handler, Hastings, 460
Boys team scores (total pinfall)
1, Hastings* 3,345; 2, Lexington 3,116; 3, Ogallala 2,678; 4, Southern Valley 2,243; Superior 2,212
Girls state qualifiers
1, Daisy Gomez, Lexington, 475; 2, Addie Jeffcoat, Arapahoe, 443; 3, McKinna Moats, Lexington 442; 4, Winter Martin, Hastings, 440; 5, Cordelia Harbison, Lexington, 437; 6, Kailyn Schaefer, Hastings, 423; 7, Tanya Chavez Gutierrez, Hastings, 407; 8, Taya Berry, Lexington, 400
Girls team scores (total pinfall)
1, Lexington* 2,870; 2, Hastings 2,731; 3, Arapahoe 2,496; 4, Southern Valley 2,039; 5, Ogallala 2,038; 6, Superior 1,970
*denotes state qualifying team