Will district title No. 7 be the lucky one that produces a state softball championship for Hastings High?
After a dominating regular season that extended to next week's state tournament via a pair of wins over 15th-seeded Crete Friday afternoon in the B-2 district, the Tigers have a premonition.
"I have a really good feeling about this year," said a smiling Kaelan Schultz, who as a senior has now been part of four consecutive district titles.
Schultz, who had the walk-off sacrifice fly in Hastings' 12-0, three-inning win in game one Friday, stopped herself from rambling too much about her teammates and simply added, "I just feel something."
Faith Molina, who powered a grand slam in the first inning of game two — a 9-0 Hastings win — has the same hunch.
"We don't want to end up second again," Molina said.
Omaha Skutt Catholic, which beat Hastings 8-4 in the 2020 Class B state championship, has been ranked No. 1 all of this year and was most, if not all of last year.
Skutt, is one of four teams to beat Hastings this season — a 1-0 result on Sept. 18. The Skyhawks are, unsurprisingly, still at the forefront of the Tigers' mind. They've, at the very least, been one of Hastings' biggest motivators this season.
"I think Skutt is the team anybody is chasing," said Hastings head coach Ashley Speak.
"We have this conversation a lot," Schultz said. "They have stud bats all through the lineup and we're a pretty good match with them. We know we're right there and we know that one small thing can change a game. We hope we're going to see them again and I think the confidence is there that we can do it."
Hastings has been ranked second all year in Class B.
Even through the losses, two to Class A opponents, Hastings has separated itself from the rest of the pack with its well-rounded performances.
Friday's games were no different.
It started on the mound.
Molina and Peytin Hudson produced another pair of gems, with Molina striking out 12 total hitters and Hudson earning a game two win with three shutout frames.
"You have that 1-2 punch with Molina and Hudson, which will come in handy," Speak said. "I don't think a whole lot of teams have that."
Nothing materialized against the duo for Crete's offense, which managed four hits on the day.
The pitching is backed up, often healthily, by the Tiger bats.
Hastings racked up 18 hits in eight innings and produced 21 runs Friday.
The Tigers smacked five home runs, which is something they'd done in one game a time or two this season.
Delaney Mullen left the yard in each game.
"I think our offense was on fire today and they've kind of been running on a streak here lately," Speak said. "They did a fantastic job and had a good approach at the plate. We were just driving the ball all over and I think that'll be helpful as we approach (state)."
Sammy Schmidt began the fireworks in game one with a two-run shot and later tripled home another pair of runs before scoring on Schultz's sac fly.
In between games, she fired a tweet announcing her commitment to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where former Hastings teammate Sophie Cerveny now plays.
Schmidt collaborated with former Adams Central athlete Dante Boelhower for a graphic and it just happened to be ready to send out after the Tigers' first victory Friday.
Schmidt officially pledged to the school Thursday night.
"It was just the perfect fit for me," Schmidt, a junior, said.
Hastings handled its victory more businesslike that anything. The reason being the job is not done.
The seven seniors, who posed for photos on the diamond at Smith Softball Complex with their district champion plaque, want it to read "state champion" instead.
"I think we're real hungry," Speak said. "I think last year left a bitter taste in our mouth and we don't want to leave that way again. You're going to face a tough lineup 1-through-8 no matter who you see at the state tournament, so we've got to get back to work here for the next three days and see where we can come out."
Game one
CRE (16-15)..........000 xxx x — 0 2 3
HHS (31-4)...........543 xxx x — 12 8 0
W — Faith Molina. L — Mack Steuer.
3B — H, Sammy Schmidt.
HR — H, Schmidt, Delaney Mullen.
Game two
HHS (32-4).............810 00x x — 9 10 0
CRE (16-16)............000 00x x — 0 2 1
W — Peytin Hudson. L — Mack Steuer.
2B — H, Delaney Mullen.
HR — H, Mullen.
GS — H, Faith Molina.