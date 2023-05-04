WAHOO — Hastings High was 90 feet away Thursday from forcing extra innings. They were 180 from advancing to Friday's Class B, District 2 final.
The second-seeded Tigers fell just short of continuing their season, leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and falling 9-8 to No. 3 seed Waverly at Sam Crawford Field.
Hastings (12-11) rallied in the final frame as Adam Rutt walked and four Tigers followed with singles to chip away and load the bags with no outs.
Landon Hinrichs made it a one-run game, singling home Brody Dreher.
After a pitching change, Elijah Johnson welcome the Vikings' new arm with a single. But the hit parade stopped there.
Waverly reliever Bruin Sampson slammed the door on Hastings' season by inducing a fielder's choice and a pair of strikeouts.
The Vikings (13-16) now meet host and top-seeded Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran at 5 p.m. Friday.
Hastings struck first in the rematch from April 20 — a 6-3 Tiger victory.
Robinson and Hinrichs both singled with one out. Robinson scored on an error by the Waverly pitcher and Kooper Kohl, courtesy running for Hinrichs, came home on a groundout by Johnson.
Waverly tied it at 2 in the ensuing half on an RBI ground out and two-out single.
The Vikings opened up a healthy lead with four runs in the third. Brennan Miller roped a two-run double and the Vikings scored four more times following a Hastings error — the Tigers had six in the contest.
The gap widened to 9-2 in the fifth on a sac fly by Waverly.
But Hastings answered with four runs on five hits. Rutt, Cameron Brumbaugh and Hinrichs each recorded RBIs in the frame.
Hinrichs led the Tigers with three hits while Brumbaugh and Robinson collected a pair.
Eli Schneider would have been in line for the win had the Tigers pulled it off in the seventh. Schneider held the Waverly offense scoreless on one hit across the final 2 2/3 innings.
WAV (13-16)...........026 010 0 — 9 7 1
HHS (12-12)..........200 040 2 — 8 12 6
W — Bruin Sampson. L — Landon Hinrichs.