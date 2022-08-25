Mark Gueswell takes over for “Condor” Roger Sunderman as Hastings High’s tennis coach this fall. Gueswell previously was at his alma mater Hastings College coaching the Broncos.
He inherits a team that finished 11th at the Class B state tennis tournament last fall but graduated sixth-place finisher Brayden Schram.
The Tigers do have back both Jackson Graves and Ben Hafer, who won a match in the tournament as a No. 2 doubles team.
Also out are juniors Ethan Zimmerman, Mason Kusek and Alex Hafer and sophomore Parker Ablott.
As a player, Gueswell was the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s player of the year in both his junior and senior seasons.
He and his No. 1 doubles partner, tanner Sandvick, never lost a match during their time together.
Gueswell only lost one singles match and one doubles match during his collegiate career as well.
The Tigers begin their season at Lexington Aug. 25 with their first home triangular on Aug. 30 with McCook and Adams Central.
Aug. 25 at Lexington Dual; Aug. 27 at GICC Invite; Aug. 30 Host Tri w/McCook and Adams Central; Sept. 3 at Columbus Invite; Sept. 6 at Norfolk Dual; Sept. 8 Host Dual vs. Lincoln High; Sept. 9 at North Platte Invite; Sept. 13 at GISH Dual; Sept. 15 vs. Holdrege Dual; Sept. 20 Host Tri w/GICC and Kearney Catholic; Sept. 22 vs. North Platte Dual; Sept. 23 Host Invite; Sept. 29 vs. Kearney Dual; Oct. 1 Host Invite; Oct. 4 at York Dual; Oct. 8 at Kearney Catholic Invite;