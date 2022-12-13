The reigning Class B runner-up Hastings wrestling team finally got to show the home crowd why the Tigers have such high expectations this season. HHS, which has won titles in both of this season’s tournaments, hosted rival Northwest and did not waste any time giving the Tiger faithful something to cheer for.
Hastings won the first eight matches of Tuesday’s dual, cruising to a 49-24 victory over the Vikings. HHS head coach Nolan Laux said it was fun seeing his team compete at a high level in front of the home crowd.
“I thought we competed well out there,” he said. “There are a couple matches we wish we would have gotten...but I think we really competed well overall.”
A pair of freshmen got the Tigers’ big night started, electrifying the crowd in the first home duals of their young careers. Emmet Kelley, Hastings’ 106-pounder, won a drama-filled match with a sudden victory, while 113-pounder Zane Thomsen recorded a pin that brought the Tiger fans to their feet with a second-period pin.
“We knew those were going to be close matches, and both guys competed great and up to expectations. They got the dual off on the right foot,” Laux said. “I think those guys were probably feeling a little nervous as freshmen, still trying to figure out the whole process of home duals. Once they got out there, they were competing hard, and they set the tone for our team.”
Three-time state finalist Braiden Kort, HHS’ 120-pounder, followed the freshmen with a pin of his own. Drake Anderson (138) and Jaden Meyer (145) also recorded pins, and Elijah Johnson added a 19-4 tech fall. In addition to wins from Cameron Brumbaugh and Tucker Adams, Hastings jumped out to a dominating 40-0 lead, pulling out of reach of the Viking with only six matches remaining.
Landon Weidner (170) and Zander Lockling (182) also finished the night with victories for Hastings. Weidner pinned Northwest’s Bo Bushhousen in the first period, while Lockling notched a 7-4 decision.
The win over the Vikings improved Hastings’ dual record to 2-1 on the year. The Tigers were also crowned team champions in the Cozad invite and the Omaha South invite earlier this season.
Laux said a big reason for the team’s success has been its veteran leadership. Weidner and Kort were both in the state finals last season, while fellow seniors Adams, Brumbaugh, and Johnson also brought home medals from last year’s state tournament.
“They’re guys that I’ve had for four years, so they know how we like to run things and how they need to go. It’s nice that it doesn’t always have to be a coach to correct things. That goes a long way. Their leadership has been great,” the coach said. “They’ve had a huge impact.”
The Tigers will have plenty of chances to challenge themselves this weekend, as they compete in the Flatwater Fracas on Friday and Saturday. One of thee biggest tournaments of the year, the Fracas features some of the top teams in the state as well as squads from neighboring states.
“This weekend it will be a real test; it will let us know where we stand,” Laux said. “There will be some quality teams; that’s the reason you go to that tournament. We’re still hoping to get another shot at Kearney and reverse that result. It’s going to be very competitive, and it’s going to be a long, tough road. Our guys are up for it.”
Hastings 49, Northwest 24
106 — Emmet Kelley, HHS, SV Kaleb Keiper, NW; 7-3
113 — Zane Thomsen, HHS, pinned Alex Linden, NW; 2:43
120 — Braiden Kort, HHS, pinned Roland Mendoza, NW; 3:59
126 — Tucker Adams, HHS, maj. dec. Jonathan Taylor, NW; 11-3
132 — Cameron Brumbaugh, HHS, maj. dec. Gavin Ruff, NW; 10-0
138 — Drake Anderson, HHS, pinned Ian Arends, NW; 3:31
145 — Jaden Meyer, HHS, pinned Zach Cooley, NW; 0:50
152 — Elijah Johnson, HHS, tech fall Theron Johnson, NW; 19-4
160 — Caleb Vokes, NW, pinned Logan Clark, HHS; 5:26
170 — Landon Weidner, HHS, pinned, Bo Bushhousen, NW; 1:41
182 — Zander Lockling, HHS, dec. Nolan Moorman, NW; 7-4
195 — Cooper Ewoldt, NW, pinned Conner Wademan, HHS; 2:34
220 — Joseph Stein, NW, won by forfeit
285 — Victor Isele, NW, pinned Blaine Hamik, HHS; 1:21