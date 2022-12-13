The reigning Class B runner-up Hastings wrestling team finally got to show the home crowd why the Tigers have such high expectations this season. HHS, which has won titles in both of this season’s tournaments, hosted rival Northwest and did not waste any time giving the Tiger faithful something to cheer for.

Hastings won the first eight matches of Tuesday’s dual, cruising to a 49-24 victory over the Vikings. HHS head coach Nolan Laux said it was fun seeing his team compete at a high level in front of the home crowd.

FPB
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0