The Hastings boys golf team has been dealt a hand full of adversity to start this year’s golf season.
Going into Thursday’s home invite at Lochland Country Club, the Tigers had played in only one prior meet, with the rest being postponed or canceled due to the early spring weather. Then, not long after the start of the season, HHS lost one of its top golfers to injury.
Nonetheless, the Tigers are still going to practices and meets looking to improve every opportunity they get to be on the course. The squad had that same approach Thursday, in a tournament plagued by especially strong winds.
Though Hastings finished ninth in their home invite, they enjoyed the chance to compete — an opportunity that has not been available many times this young spring season.
“It’s nice that the weather was nice enough,” said HHS head coach Allison Soucie. “We had some wind, but that’s just spring golf. We’ve had this kind of weather for the last three days, so at least we’ve had the opportunity of playing with it. Though, in competition, it always adds a little extra challenge. But at least we’re outside and we’re playing.”
After losing multiple key golfers from last year’s squad, including two-time state medalist Brayden Schram, Cooper Rutt and his brother Damon were to be the two golfers with the most varsity experience for the Tigers. Unfortunately, Damon suffered an injury and will likely miss significant time this spring.
“They both kind of challenged each other this summer, and it’s shown on the course this year,” Soucie said. “The way (Damon) was practicing at the start of the year, on a good day of golf, I thought he maybe would have had a chance to sneak in and go to state. Having him out is just kind of a bummer. The kids look to him as a leader. Not only would he play but he’d coach and show his leadership skills.”
With Damon cheering on the rest of the Tigers, Cooper has emerged as a leader for the team. On Thursday, he shot a squad-best 98, finishing with a 49 on both the front and back nine holes. Soucie said Cooper has stepped up for the team in the Tigers’ No. 1 spot.
“Cooper has been around since I’ve been here. He’s gone from JV to our fifth starter to the top of our varsity,” she said. “He’s improving by 30 or more strokes than he was shooting last year. His work ethic, he’s put a lot more in during the summer, along with his brother...He’s a great leader and his composure is one that you hope most golfers can have.”
Cooper finished with five par shots on the day, including three on the front nine. Teammate Jacob Good was right behind Cooper with a 99. Parker Beck carded a 103, while Edwin Ayala (105) and Braiden Kort (112) rounded out the Tigers’ breezy day on the course; all together, HHS shot a 405.
Kearney took the team title with an impressive team score of 316. The Bearcats’ top four golfers all finished in the top 10, with Dylan Dahlstedt leading the way and claiming the individual title after shooting a 74. North Platte (326) and Kearney Catholic (336) placed second and third, respectively.
Hastings will have a week to prepare for its next competition, as it’ll travel to Columbus for another tournament.
Despite the lack of varsity experience on the team, Soucie said the Tigers have been adjusting well and are improving. She said it’s been important to get the boys as much experience as they can get on the course, which is much of practice has been spent trying to simulate the tournament atmosphere.
“We were inside for a while, and we’ve just been focusing on their swings at the range but also letting them play,” Soucie said. “We can practice a lot, but in competition, that’s where you’re going to get the true nature of how you are as a competitor. The level of anxiety you have around tournaments changes... One day I’m going to challenge them and then another day we’ll focus on what they need to work on.”
Team results
1, Kearney 316; 2, North Platte 326; 3, Kearney Catholic 336; 4, Grand Island 353; 5, McCook 353; 6, Columbus 358; 7, Sidney 371; 8, Lexington 387; 9, Hastings 405
Individual results
1, Dylan Dahlstedt, Kear, 74; 2, Prestin Vilai, GI, 76; 3, Owen Bartee Kear, 77; 4, Jess Mauch, NP, 79; 5, Rylan Perry, NP 80; 6, Luke Borges, NP 80; 7, Alex Abels, KC, 82; 8, Perry Swarm, Kear, 82; 9, Nash Malone, KC, 82; 10, Koji Kitabatake, Kear, 83; 11, Landon Kmoch, MCK, 83; 12, John Beier, Sid, 85; 13, Landon Edeal, KC, 84; 14, Cole Graham, MCK, 86; 15, Keaton Barnes, Col, 86
Hastings results
Cooper Rutt 98; Parker Beck 103; Jacob Good 99; Edwin Ayala 105; Braiden Kort 112