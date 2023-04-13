p04-14-23HHSgolfRutt.jpg
Cooper Rutt makes a putt on hole No. 9 at the Tiger Invite Thursday at Lochland Country Club.

The Hastings boys golf team has been dealt a hand full of adversity to start this year’s golf season.

Going into Thursday’s home invite at Lochland Country Club, the Tigers had played in only one prior meet, with the rest being postponed or canceled due to the early spring weather. Then, not long after the start of the season, HHS lost one of its top golfers to injury.

Hastings’ Jacob Good watches his drive from the tee box on hole No. 9 during thee Tiger Invite Thursday at Lochland Country Club.
Hastings’ Edwin Ayala chips onto the green of hole No. 14 during the Tiger Invite Thursday at Lochland Country Club.
Hastings’ Parker Beck watches his shot from the fairway of No 7 Thursday during the Tiger Invite at Lochland Country Club.
Hastings’ Braiden Kort reacts to his putt on No. 15 Thursday during the Tiger Invite at Lochland Country Club.
