GRAND ISLAND — Hastings’ dual with Grand Island was supposed to be a heavyweight showdown between a pair of ranked rivals. Instead, the bout was dominated by one side of the mat.
Grand Island won 11 of the 14 matches in the dual, cruising to a 49-12 victory. The defeat was bad enough for the Tigers, but the underlying implications of having such an off night with only one competition before the state duals is even more concerning for HHS head coach Nolan Laux.
“We just didn’t show up (Thursday night),” Laux said. “We had a lot of guys come out flat. I don’t know if we’re not doing things right during preparation during the week, but this weekend has to be a hell of a lot better if we want to reach our goals.”
The Tigers have had lofty goals for themselves throughout the season; some with expectations of medaling and a few that will be disappointed if the season doesn’t end atop the podium; but all of the wrestlers were expecting to be one of the few teams in Class B that can compete for title. After Thursday’s dual, Laux said his team needs to reevaluate what it’s going to take to reach their goals.
“It’s just about doing things right,” he said. “We’ve been preaching all year about managing your weight correctly, getting treatment if you’re banged up — just doing all of those little things that add up. From the product we saw (Thursday night), we must be cutting corners somewhere. We need to look ourselves in the mirror and figure out how we’re going to right the ship these last couple weeks.”
The night’s first match should have set the tone for an epic back-and-forth battle; Blake Kile battled GI’s Tyler Salpas — ranked second in Class A at 145 pounds — to a 0-0 match through 2 1/2 periods. Salpas finally got the only points of the match with 50 seconds remaining, earning a reversal for the win.
But Hastings went on to lose seven of the next eight matches, falling behind 37-3.
“We had a couple close matches, but even in the wins we weren’t scoring a whole lot,” Laux said. “It just kind of snowballed. We came out flat. Once we rolled back to 106 and on, there just wasn’t a whole lot of spark.”
The silver lining came in the three Tiger victories, all of which were impressive.
HHS’ 152-pounder Landon Weidner, who is ranked No. 1 in Class B in his weight class, bumped up to 160 pounds and squared off with GI’s Alex Dzingle, who also moved up a weight class. Dzingle is ranked No. 5 at 152 in Class A.
Weidner was in complete control of the match, winning 6-0 after recording a takedown in each period; he also came close several times to earning back points.
Another match featuring ranked opponents was at 126 pounds, where No. 1 Braiden Kort defeated No. 5 Ein Obermiller. Kort came out firing right away, getting a quick takedown and pinning Obermiller in 30 seconds.
“Landon came out good and got to his attacks,” Laux said. “It was a very controlled match, and I’m happy with how he wrestled. And then Braiden came out; (Obermiller) wrestled very close at the Flatwater Fracas earlier in the year, but Braiden came out firing and had a spark.”
Hunter Anderson also came away with a solid win, nearly getting the major decision with an 11-4 victory over GI’s Javier Pedro. Anderson is ranked fourth at 113 pounds.
Hastings’ final competition of the regular season will be Saturday at the Papillion-La Vista duals tournament. After that, Hastings will aim to defend its title at the state duals tournament — the Tigers won the event in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic began and ultimately canceled the 2021 state dual tournament. HHS went into Thursday ranked fourth in wild card points for the tourney.
But before the Tigers even think about competing at state duals, they need to get right in Papillion first.
“We can definitely compete with all of the teams (at Papillion),” the coach said. “Our goal is always to come out first at tournaments, but it’s not even about the overall result. It’s about going out doing the things we preach; hopefully we can see more of that this weekend.”
Grand Island 49, Hastings 12
145 — Tyler Salpas, GI, over Blake Kile, HHS, (Dec 2-0)
152 — Isaac Guevara, GI, over won by forfeit
160 — Landon Weidner, HHS, over Alex Dzingle, GI, (Dec 6-0)
170 — Hudson Oliver, GI, over Jeret Frerichs, HHS, (Dec 3-2)
182 — Justyce Hostetler, GI, over Zander Lockling, HHS, (MD 13-1)
195 — Cailyb Hostetler, GI, won by forfeit
220 — De Andre Brock, GI, over Blaine Hamik, HHS, (Fall 3:29)
285 — Zachary Pittman, GI, over Jacob Lopez, HHS, (Fall 2:17)
106 — Alex Gates, GI, over Cameron Brumbaugh, HHS, (Dec 6-5)
113 — Hunter Anderson, HHS, over Javier Pedro, GI, (Dec 11-4)
120 — Jason Perez, GI, over Tucker Adams, HHS, (Dec 2-1)
126 — Braiden Kort, HHS, over Ein Obermiller, GI, (Fall 0:30)
132 — Cristian Cortez, GI, over Markus Miller, HHS, (Dec 10-6)
138 — Dane Arrants, GI, over Elijah Johnson, HHS, (Fall 4:19)