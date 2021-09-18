It was a tale of two halves in the Hastings High football game Friday night at Lloyd Wilson Field, with the Tigers hanging on for a 30-18 Homecoming win that was anything but pretty.
After posting three unanswered touchdowns in the first half, it appeared the Tigers were locked in and ready to play. But by game’s end, it was the 18 penalties committed by Hastings that seemed to take the wind out of what at one point seemed a relatively well-played football game.
Hastings sophomore quarterback Johnny Whyrick was both good and bad on the night, enjoying his best success when handing the ball off to seniors Jett Samuelson (16 carries, 109 yards, three touchdowns) and Oaklyn Smith (15 carries 88 yards).
In the air, the right-hander completed just 5-of-13 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions. His top receiver, senior Beau Dreher, had two catches for 55 yards and one touchdown.
Hastings head coach Charlie Shoemaker was beside himself following the game after watching his team surrender a 16-yard touchdown pass from Alliance’s sophomore quarterback Landon Crowe to senior Jayden McCracken with zeroes on the clock.
“I don’t know,” he said. “We won. That’s about it.
“You can’t turn the ball over four or five times and have all the penalties. It’s going to be tough if we keep doing that.”
The Tigers started the game convincingly enough, cashing in a three-play, 42-yard drive in the first quarter with a 5-yard run by Samuelson to take a 7-0 lead with 6:59 left in the first quarter. Freshman Chance Vertin added the PAT, his first of four on the night.
Following a three-and-out from the Bulldog offense, Hastings struck again on a 52-yard pass play from Whyrick to Dreher to take a 14-0 lead at the 4:21 mark in the same quarter.
A third touchdown early in the second quarter on a 1-yard run by Samuelson opened up what seemed to be a sizeable 21-0 advantage at the 11:19 mark.
But Alliance, 0-4, didn’t travel five hours to take a loss lying down. A 29-yard touchdown pass from junior Tyzen Brown to junior Eli Blanco cut the Tiger lead to 21-6 with 6:42 remaining in the half.
The Tigers tacked on an insurance score just four ticks before intermission, set up by a 50-yard pass play from Whyrick to senior Connor Reichstein. Samuelson capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that sent Hastings into the locker room with a 28-6 advantage.
That’s when things began to unravel for the Tigers. Bogged down by penalties and turnovers — most of both committed by Hastings — the game crawled to a halt in the third quarter, with no points scored by either team until a safety gave the Tigers their final points of the game with 9:45 left to play.
With less than five minutes to go, the Bulldogs answered back with a pair of touchdowns that seemed to steal much of the joy from of what turned out to be only a semi-sweet Homecoming win.
Shoemaker said his team, now 2-3, will have to put this one behind them and focus on cleaning up mistakes if it hopes to stay on the field in its district opener on the road against Seward, 4-0, at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We’ve got to figure something out and execute better in the second half,” Shoemaker said. “We haven’t come out in the second half…I don’t know, lack of focus, bad coaching I guess, I don’t know…
“I thought we ran the ball well in the first half, then got down inside the five or 10 and just made too many mistakes and got ourselves into penalty problems. We’ve just got to figure some things out and get better in practice.”