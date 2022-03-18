Brayden Schram shot the third lowest score of the day for Hastings in its opening golf dual Friday afternoon.
But the Tigers’ collective 190 through nine holes at Lochland Country Club was outdone by Grand Island’s 150.
Schram’s 38 paced the Tigers, who didn’t return much experience from last year’s team.
“We return two varsity players, with one (Schram) playing all four years, so (our goal is) to have some new players out there shooting some scores better than last year at the start,” said HHS coach Allison Soucie. “I know with some work and some fine-tuning they are going to shave off a few strokes.”
Behind Schram were Tanner Bauer (49), Cooper Rutt (52), Cooper Hunsley (54) and Damon Rutt (54).
Schram trailed only GI’s Jared Lehechka (34) and Henry Kosmicki (37).
“The day started off well. I birdied hole No. 1 and it was pretty solid for me though the middle and didn’t finish off the way I wanted it to,” said Schram. “I don’t know if my body got tired though nine holes, but it came down to just a few shots there at the end(that) could’ve made a huge difference.”
Prestin Vilai (39), Marcus Holling (40) and Bode Albers (52) rounded out Grand Island’s scoring.
Though the Tigers fell short of the victory, Soucie said being out on the course this early in the year is a positive.
“It is nice for us to get a meet. This is our third day out on the course and you couldn’t have asked for a better day, especially in March.” said Soucie. “I think for us it is getting into that competitive mindset. When you play somebody else it gets you back into that competitive mindset. Every shot does matter and it’s more mental than it is physical.”
The Tigers will play next in the North Platte invite March 25.