Hastings High’s football team came out on fire in the first quarter Friday. The problem was that the Tigers couldn’t keep playing that way.
After holding a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Tigers got shut out the rest of the way as Lincoln North Star rallied for a 23-14 win in the season opener at Lloyd Wilson Field on the Hastings College campus.
Too many physical and mental errors were largely to blame for the loss, although North Star had its share of mistakes. The Navigators were flagged for seven penalties. Hastings had nine penalties, many coming at inopportune times. But Tiger coach Charlie Shoemaker knows his team will learn from their miscues and errors.
“We have a lot of new faces. We are deep with some youth. We had some guys learn some lessons tonight and hopefully that will benefit us down the road,” Shoemaker said.
Hastings opened the scoring with its passing game, the tactics that helped the Tigers complete a 9-2 season a year ago and make it deep into the playoffs. New quarterback Johnny Whyrick used his throwing arm to get HHS on the scoreboard first.
Whyrick, a sophomore appearing in his first game for Hastings, fired a touchdown pass to senior Beau Dreher that covered 20 yards. Chance Vertin kicked his first of two extra points to give Hastings a 7-0 advantage late in the first quarter.
Dreher, who plays on both sides of the ball, came up with an interception a minute later and raced 52 yards to paydirt once again. Dreher continued to show his ball hawking skills by recovering a fumble early in the second quarter. But the Tigers couldn’t do anything with the turnover.
“He really had a nice night. He’s our playmaker. When he gets the ball in his hands he’s pretty special,” Shoemaker said about Dreher. “We try to do that as many ways as we can. You saw that in the first half.”
One of the Tigers’ biggest miscalculations came in the second quarter. That’s when the Navigators intercepted an HHS pass and returned it for an 85-yard touchdown. The conversion kick failed. But the TD whittled the Hastings lead to 14-6.
“On that pick six, we threw it a little inside. Our receiver didn’t come back like he was supposed to. We probably rushed it a little. There was a combination of about three little things that turned into a big thing,” Shoemaker said.
North Star knotted the contest at 14-all with a 66-yard touchdown scamper and the ensuing extra point.
A Navigator then took a 17-14 edge early in the last quarter thanks to a field goal from 36 yards out. Then with about two minutes left, the Lincoln squad tallied on a three-yard touchdown to close out the scoring.
Hastings got one last possession. But with only about two minutes left, the Tigers would not be able to overcome the nine-point deficit.
Even though the Tigers lost, Hastings showed some quality play throughout the contest.
“I thought we did a lot of really good things,” Shoemaker said. “Our line, they did a lot of adjustments at halftime. And they did a really good job of executing what we talked about. So we kind of had things where we wanted it. But we just made too many mistakes. You know, both teams made a lot of mistakes. We just made a bit more.”
Shoemaker said the new Tiger quarterback looked impressive at times. In fact, Whyrick was perfect in first-half passing. He went into halftime 8-for-8 in passing. Dreher caught four of those aerials for 89 yards.
“I thought (Whyrick) did a good job even in the second half. He sat in the pocket pretty well. We need to take care of the ball better. But he’s young and going to be a good one,” Shoemaker said.
Next week the Tigers travel to McCook to play the always tough Bison.
“You know they are going to be a good football team. I mean, McCook is McCook. Our kids will be ready. That’s been a nice battle the last few years. We will get everybody regrouped over the weekend,” Shoemaker said.
LN (1-0)......................0 6 8 9 — 23
H (0-1)......................14 0 0 0 — 14
H — Beau Dreher 20 pass from Johnny Whyrick (Chance Vertin kick)
H — Dreher 52 interception return (Vertin kick)
LN — Caden Steiger 85 pass interception (kick fail)
LN — Barrett Goff 66 run (Daniel Johnson run)
LN — Ben Rorabaugh 36 field goal
LN — Daniel JKohnson 3 run (kick fail)
LN H
Rushing yards 165 102
Passing yards 132 133
Total yards 297 235
Penalties-yards 7-50 9-90
RUSHING — LN, Zachary Fredenburg 7- (-9), Johnson 15-98, Dylan Hallett 3-0, Goff 5-76. H, Whyrick 5-(-3), Jett Samuelson 8-39, Oaklyn Smith 15-51, Jarrett Frerichs 2-7, Dreher 1-8.
PASSING — LN, Fredenburg 8-16-1 132. H, Whyrick 11-17-1-133.
RECEIVING — LN, Jace Elliot 4-88, Dameon Harris 1-3, Dylan Hallett 2-37, Lynden Bruegman 1-4. H, Dreher 4-89, Calub Clark 1-4, Ryan Bauer 2-19, Samuelson 1-(-1), Cole Hepner 1-6, Jarrett Frerichs 1-10, Cooper Hunsley 1-6.