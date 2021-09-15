On a day that started off with clouds and mist before turning into a partly sunny afternoon, the weather was near perfection for playing tennis. The Hastings boys tennis team was on the court Tuesday afternoon with a duel showdown versus Grand Island.
The duel didn’t go the Tigers way, however. GI won all three doubles matches against Hastings and took four out of six singles matches for a 7-2 win.
“I thought that this whole duel we have played very well. The movement and the shot selection was better than it has been,” said HHS head coach Roger Sunderman. “We’ve got to put to put it all together. We made too many mental errors. We lost out focus a couple of times. Then we stopped moving. The ball got too low and that cost us.”
The Islanders took all three doubles matches against the Tigers. The GI No. 1 doubles pairing of Riley Voss and Kaleb Brosz defeated HHS’ Wyatt Tate and Jackson Graves 8-3, while the Tiger duo of Parker Ablott and Mason Kusch dropped their match 8-4. Alex Chi and Izaak Pierson handed Hastings’ Ethan Zimmerman and Ben Hafer an 8-0 loss in the No. 3 matchup.
In the singles competition, the Islanders took full advantage over the hometown Tigers.
Hastings’ No. 1 Brayden Schram recorded one of the two Tiger victories, beating GI’s Riley Voss 8-0. Jackson Graves dropped his match to his GI counterpart by a score of 9-7, and Islander Kaleb Bronsz defeated Parker Ablott 8-2. Ben Hafer lost his match 8-5, and Tiger teammate Mason Kusch fell 8-3. Ethan Zimmerman had the only other HHS win, beating Mason Havel 9-8 in a match which went to tiebreakers after Havel fought his way back from being down 7-4.
“We are improving. We are awfully young. I think that inexperience is causing the metal matches,” Sunderman said. “We need to keep working hard at practice. Keep working hard at matches and don’t lose focus. Keep your attitude where it should be and keep playing.”