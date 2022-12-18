Hastings High played a perfect game Saturday — perfect from the free-throw line, that is.
The Tiger boys connected on all 14 of their tries from the stripe and held off Sidney for a 52-49 victory at the Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic.
HHS’ win was its first of the season against three defeats.
Tiger starters Braydon Power and Eli Schneider helped save the day in the last quarter. Power sank all five of his final-period free throws and scored a bucket in the paint.
Schneider closed 6-for-6 at the stripe in the last period of the contest played at Hastings College’s Lynn Farrell Arena.
“We were really poised down the stretch. At the end of the day we were 14-for-14 from the free-throw line. That’s going to win games when you do that,” said Tiger coach Drew Danielson. “Part of the process is getting the right guys to the free-throw line. Brayden Power and Eli Schneider, those guys are good free-throw shooters.”
Saturday’s game got exciting down the stretch, as all good games do.
Hastings held a 39-30 lead after three quarters, and three times owned a 10-point cushion.
The Red Raiders (4-2) showed they wanted to make their four-hour bus ride worth the effort. Sidney whittled the Tigers’ lead to three points twice in the final minute.
The Tigers’ final six points all came from free throws.
Danielson reflected on his team’s play through the month of December.
“This hasn’t been easy for us. We started off with three very tough opponents (Seward, Crete and Omaha Skutt). We dug ourselves a little bit of a hole. But coming out and getting a win today is really good for our team morale,” the Tiger coach said.
The Tigers were among 14 teams playing in Saturday’s showcase. Hastings will use its victory as a springboard into the remainder of their season.
“You come into an environment like this, you are here for a reason. The kids understood that we belong here on the stage and we are looking to keep it rolling,” Danielson said.
Power led the Tiger offense with a game-high 19 points. For the game, he made all seven free-throw tries. Power also canned six close-range buckets as well as being one of the game’s top rebounders.
Power isn’t 100% physically after coming down with a respiratory ailment causing him to miss the first game.
“It has been kind of a two-week process trying to get him back to where he should be,” Danielson said. “He’s still not even close to where he should be. But he will. It is just going to take a little time.”
Schneider registered 15 points. In addition to his six points at the stripe, the sophomore drained a three-pointer and three buckets from closer range.
Parker Ablott, another sophomore, contributed eight points. They all came in the second quarter. Ablott was the only Tiger other than Power and Schneider to score from the line. Ablott sank an and-one free throw in addition to a trey and two buckets inside the paint.
Sidney’s Jaeden Dillehay and Jacob Dowse produced 11 points apiece.
Sidney (4-2).................13 7 10 19 — 49
Hastings (1-3)............10 16 13 13 — 52
Sidney (49)
Micah Schroeder 2, Landon Riddle 8, Jaeden Dillehay 11, Isak Doty 7, Koleman Kaiser 6, Luke Uhlir 4, Jacob Dowse 11.
Hastings (52)
Aaron Nonneman 3, Eli Schneider 15, Caden Block 7, Braydon Power 19, Parker Ablott 8.