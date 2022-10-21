Hastings High closed its football season on a good note Friday in a come-from-behind win over Gering.
With a 19-7 win secured, the Tigers lined up in victory formation at the end of the game.
“That was nice. We practice it every week,” said Tiger coach Charlie Shoemaker.
It had been about a month since HHS (2-7) last tasted victory — an overtime win over Lexington. No victory formation called for in OT.
But victory seemed a long way off in the first half of this low-scoring battle. Gering grabbed a 7-0 lead late in the second quarter. The Bulldogs (2-7) cut loose for a 37-yard touchdown scamper.
The second half told a totally different story. The Tigers shut out Gering after halftime while racking up 19 points themselves.
“The first half (Gering) made a big play on some missed tackles. But our guys rallied to the ball better and tackled better,” Shoemaker said.
Hastings came out on fire to start the second half. The Tigers constructed a six-play TD drive that reached pay dirt when Daeton Espino caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Synek. Chance Vertin split the uprights on his extra-point kick to give HHS a 7-6 advantage.
“We had some mojo once we got that score. The kids started playing even harder,” Shoemaker said.
The Tigers found success through the air on short passes to the sideline. Kooper Kohl became a hot target, nabbing three passes from Tucker Synek during HHS’ first TD march.
“We got the ball to (Kohl) in space. And that made (Gering) change what they were doing. Then it opened up the running game a little bit,” Shoemaker said.
Three minutes later, the Tigers put their quick strike offense into gear, by way of a 79-yard TD pass from Synek to Daeton Espino. Espino was wide open when he made the catch near midfield. Then sprinted untouched into the end zone. The extra-point was blocked, but HHS now owned a 13-7 gap.
Chance Vertin finished the game’s scoring with a nine-yard touchdown run for the 19-7 win.
“This is great,” Shoemaker said about the win. “Last week we thought we could have had one. We knew Gering was improved over past years. We knew that they were going to give us a handful.”
The Tigers might have won the game by a larger margin if not for squandering two golden scoring opportunities in the first half.
Hastings missed its first chance to score on its first possession. The Tigers put together a 13-play drive but Gering’s defense stopped the Tigers at the Bulldog 10 yard line.
The Tigers got to the Bulldogs’ one yard line on their next possession. But Gering stuffed Hastings’ offense twice in a row.
Hastings’ ground game got significant contributions from junior Carlos Espino and sophomore Kade Satterly. They did the bulk of the running for HHS. Both ran tough into and through traffic.
For example, on the Tigers first possession, Espino carried the ball five times for 31 yards. Satterly entered the game later in the first quarter and reeled off nine runs before halftime.
Hastings’ second-half defense kept the Bulldogs on a short leash. However, Gering did threaten to score once in the last quarter, getting to the Tigers’ 14 yard stripe. But Keithen Krings intercepted a Gering pass in the end zone to end the threat that brought the Bulldogs into the Tigers’ red zone.
The Tigers hope to use Friday’s win as a springboard into next season when Shoemaker’s squad will have higher hopes.
“We have got a great nucleus coming back next year,” Shoemaker said. “We’ll meet on Monday and talk about what we have to do. We hopefully will get in the playoffs next year and have a better year.”
Gering (2-7).....................0 7 0 0 — 7
Hastings (2-7)................0 0 13 6 — 19
G — Tanner Gartner 37 run (Ethan Prokop kick)
H — Daeton Espino 16 pass from Tucker Synek (Chance Vertin kick)
H — Espino 79 pass from Tucker Synek (kick blocked)
H — Vertin 9 run (pass fail)