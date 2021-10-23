It hasn’t exactly been the year that the Hastings football team had hoped for after reaching the semifinals last year. But head coach Charlie Shoemaker said his team showed some fight throughout the year.
And Friday’s game might have been the epitome of the season as a whole. Northwest jumped out in front of the Tigers early and gained a sizable lead, part of which was the result of HHS miscues. And while the Tigers were not able to rally to victory, they did corrected some early mistakes and played their best football in the second half.
Unfortunately for HHS, the hole it dug itself into was just too deep, as the Vikings took the rivalry game 42-27.
“We had a bad start; a lot of it was just us not tackling well in the first part,” Shoemaker said. “We were stagnant on offense for the first quarter and a half really. It was a struggle.”
Northwest scored 21 unanswered points in the first 13 minutes of the game, with the three touchdowns coming on chunk passing plays of 23, 66, and 51 yards. And most of the damage came from the Vikings’ talented quarterback Sam Hartman. The senior QB totaled 260 yards of offense and tallied five touchdowns on the night.
“He’s a multi-faceted quarterback, obviously. He puts a lot of stress on the defense. They rely on him a lot and we couldn’t slow him down (Friday),” Shoemaker said.
Through the first two quarters, the game looked like it was going to be way more out of hand than it ended up being. Northwest led 28-6 at halftime and had racked up 301 yards of offense, while holding Hastings to just 107.
But the Tigers refused to let the Vikings just run away with the win. Granted, Northwest ran the ball more often in an attempt to keep the game moving, but even rushing seemed to happen with ease in the first half. In the final two quarters, the HHS defense limited the Vikings to nearly half its yardage total from the first half at 151.
Further more, the Tigers put together three scoring drives in the second half, outscoring Northwest 21-14.
“We got things going a little bit in the second half, but we were already down and had a big deficit to overcome,” the HHS coach said. “We have a lot of work to do. I thought some of our young guys played pretty well (Friday) night, actually. We’re encouraged by that.”
HHS quarterback Johnny Whyrick, a sophomore, found the majority of his success connecting with seniors Beau Dreher and Elijah Combs. Dreher hauled in eight passes for 61 yards and Combs had five catches for 79 yards, including touchdown catches of 40 and 23 yards.
Whyrick finished the night with 187 yards through the air with two touchdowns.
Oaklyn Smith was responsible for the Tigers’ other two scores. He punched in the home team’s first TD of the game from 3-yards out and then broke off a 53-yard scamper where he outran the Viking defense. Smith led HHS with 13 carries for 73 yards.
“Our kids came out and played hard the whole second half, so I’m proud of them for that,” the HHS coach said.
Hastings ended the season with a record of 2-7, and while the team will say goodbye to some talented seniors, the Tigers will also be happy to have the underclassmen back for another year, which they hope will bring even more improvement.
“We told the seniors thank you, that’s something we rely on every year,” Shoemaker said. “And we told our young kids that we have a lot of work to do, and it starts now. They got a lot of experience, but they have to do something with it. We can’t just get older, we have to get better.
“There are so many things that go into getting better, and sometimes kids don’t realize that. It’s classroom, it’s what you do outside of school, it’s how you treat others, how you treat adults. All of that stuff shows up on the football field a lot.”