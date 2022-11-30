Last year, no team had more medals at the Class B state wrestling tournament than Hastings.
The Tigers collected eight medals, including a gold medal from Landon Weidner and two silver medals from Braiden Kort and Jett Samuelson.
And still, the Tigers’ came up just short of their team goal, bringing home a state championship.
First-place Bennington tallied just six medals in the tournament, but all six came from the finals, including five gold medals.
The Badgers racked up 160 1/2 points to Hastings’ 128, which was good enough for second place.
Nonetheless, the Hastings wrestling program is on perhaps its most successful stretch in its history.
The Tigers have placed in the top five six consecutive years — a stretch that includes a state championship in 2020 in addition to last year’s runner-up finish.
And according to HHS head coach Nolan Laux, there’s no reason to think the Tigers can’t find themselves near the top again this year.
“We are excited for the season. We look to continue to push our program in the right direction,” Laux said. “We are coming off a runner-up finish as a team, and we plan to continue our success.”
The Tigers’ consistent success is perhaps best epitomized by the team’s top two wrestles.
Weidner and Kort have wrestled in a combined five state championship matches.
Weidner, who is expected to wrestle at 160 pounds, goes into his senior season having earned gold, silver, and bronze medals, while Kort (120) has placed second each of his first three years of high school competition.
In addition to Kort and Weidner, the Tigers have three more senior state medalists.
Cameron Brumbaugh (120) has placed fourth the last two years, Tucker Adams (132) was sixth last season, and Elijah Johnson (152) was fifth a season ago.
“Those guys will have a huge impact on our team through their leadership,” Laux said of his seniors.
To accomplish their ultimate goal, the Tigers are going to need some of the younger wrestlers to take a step forward in their progression.
Sophomore Zander Lockling and junior Blaine Hamik will hope to continue to contribute to the varsity squad, while Drake Anderson (138/145), Jose Gomez (182), and Jaden Meyer (138) all have limited varsity experience but are expected to have roles in the lineup.
Gomez is a sophomore, and Anderson and Meyer are juniors. Laux said Meyer has already beaten multiple state qualifiers.
Freshmen Emmet Kelley and Zane Thomsen are hopeful to get to make their impact felt on the team, while sophomore Luis Rodriguez is also hoping to make his mark.
When it comes to continuing its run of success at the state meet, the Tigers are joined by Bennington.
The defending state champs lost only two wrestlers from last year’s group of 11 qualifiers. The Badgers bring back four state champions and a state runner-up for this season.
Nonetheless, Laux knows his team is going to face challenges, despite the high level of talent the squad boasts.
The HHS head coach said the great teams find a way to handle adversity and become better from it.
“It is very rare to go through a whole season without any setbacks. When they happen, we need to respond positively,” he said. “We’ll also need accountability from wrestlers and coaches. Actions speak louder than words, and if we plan to reach our goals, we need to keep each other on track.”