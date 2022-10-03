GRAND ISLAND — Northwest coach Mitch Sadd wanted it this way.
His Vikings against the mighty Hastings Tigers in the postseason on the Vikings’ turf.
Such was the case Monday night in the Class B, Subdistrict 8 title game. Class B No. 4 Northwest earned it with its stellar 25-3 regular season.
But it wasn’t much of a game thanks to the right arm of Ava Laurent, No. 1 in Northwest’s 1-2 pitching punch.
The Vikings’ ace struck out 14 Tigers in a six-inning two-hitter.
“Ava Laurent shut us down tonight,” said Hastings coach Ashley Speak. “Three strikeouts in the first inning and we refused to change, so that’s a little disappointing on our end. We were hoping the second and third time around we could make some adjustments, but she came out and dominated us all over the place.”
No. 7 Hastings managed only singles by Carlie Muhlbach and Sammy Schmidt in the second and fourth innings, respectively.
Although not directly naming Schmidt, one of the state’s best hitters, Sadd said his team chose to pitch to “some girls we usually don’t pitch at.”
“I told Ava, ‘We’re going at ‘em today. We’re going to make them beat us, if they’re going to beat us.’ And I knew once she got in that groove they weren’t going to get there. We did everything we needed to do today to win that ballgame.”
Schmidt was responsible for five runs herself in Hastings’ season-opening 7-2 win over the Vikings, including a pair of home runs. She was 1-for-2 with a strikeout in Monday’s contest.
The Vikings struck first with a two-run triple in the second by Avyn Urbanski. She singled in another run in the fourth.
The lead expanded to 6-0 in the fifth on consecutive RBI singles by Kamrynn Mings and Madi Cushing.
Northwest then activated the mercy rule in the sixth with a sacrifice fly by Laurent. The inning began with a pair of single by Reyse Zobel and Kylie Caspersen, who were pushed over a base on a sac bunt by Mings.
The Vikings’ seventh run crossed on a wild pitch.
“We’re peaking at the right time and doing all the little things we need to be doing to win all of these ballgames,” said Sadd, whose team has outscored opponents 145-3 in its last 14 games.
The postseason win over Hastings was a big step for the Northwest program, which has lost 17 total games to the Tigers in the last five seasons, including in the state tournament.
“My goal was to have this tournament here, to bring (Hastings) here to play at our site for a change because we’re so tired of going down there,” Sadd said. “Since we finally got ‘em here, we got ‘em.”
Hastings, which was 10th in Class B power points before Monday, now awaits its fate for a district final. Those pairings are expected to be released sometime Tuesday.
“I think anybody in the top 16 is going to be tough to beat,” Speak said. “If we do happen to see ourselves still alive Friday, we’ve got to make some adjustments and get after it at practice.”
Hastings 13, GICC 3
Carlie Muhlbach’s grand slam in the first inning brought the Tigers to life after a sluggish star defensively. And it proved to be all Hastings needed offensively after settling in.
Grayce Beck added a two-run shot in the third inning for good measure as the Tigers recorded five hits for extra bases. Macie Wolever, Brooke Ochsner and Schmidt all doubled.
HHS starter Alyssa Breckner recovered from a challenging first inning to retire the side in order in the second and work around a pair of one-out singles in the third. GICC chipped away with a one-out double in the fourth before the Tigers activated the mercy rule on Emma Landgren’s squeeze bunt.
The game marked the end of the Brock Culler era coaching the Crusaders. He’s set to take the reins of the Concordia University program in Seward in the spring.
“I’m just really proud of my girls for what they did this season and I appreciate all they did as well as my coaches,” said Culler, who coached GICC for 11 years. “I’ve just been very, very blessed.”
Game one
GICC (14-16).....200 1xx x — 3 7 1
HHS...............813 1xx x— 13 15 2
W — Alyssa Breckner. L — Brielle Saddler.
2B — H, Sammy Schmidt, Brooke Ochsner, Macie Wolever. G, Kylie Gangwish.
HR — H, Grayce Beck.
GS — H, Carlie Muhlbach.
Game two
HHS (23-11)......000 000 x — 0 2 0
GINW (27-3)...020 132 x — 8 11 0
W — Ava Laurent. L — Alyssa Breckner.
3B — NW, Avyn Urbanski.