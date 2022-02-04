The Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney became the home of the state duals wrestling tournament in 2019. However, due to a cancellation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last season, it’s been 727 days since the event has taken place.
Feb. 8, 2020, was the last time a team got to hoist the state duals championship trophy, but you probably don’t have to remind many from Hastings about that date, as it was the Tigers that captured the Class B championship.
And now, nearly two years later, Hastings High will be back at the fairgrounds, technically as reigning Class B state dual champs.
“Every tournament we go to, we plan to go there and do well,” said HHS head coach Nolan Laux. “We’re excited and confident. It’s going to be one dual at a time; you can’t do much looking ahead especially in dual settings. Just one match can flip and change results for the whole tournament.”
After the Tigers won the 2020 state duals tournament, they went on to capture the team title at the individual state tournament in Omaha — the program’s first such championship since 1988 and second overall.
This year, HHS again has high goals for the tournament in Omaha, but before they sight in their focus on preparing for that stage, the Tigers will gear up for the state duals tournament as the No. 4 seed.
Hastings is coming off an impressive second-place performance at the Monarch Duals at Papillion-La Vista, which was a welcomed sight after the way the team competed in a dual against rival Grand Island just last Thursday. GI won the dual 49-12 and left Laux disappointed in the effort. But he feels much better about his team’s mindset after going 4-1 at Papillion-La Vista.
“I thought we bounced back well overall in the four duals we won,” Laux said. “We had guys win big matches; overall, it was improved. There are always things we can do better, but I overall I was happy with how we performed.
“Practices this week have gone well and people seem focused...I think (the GI dual) was a good wakeup call and a good reminder that there’s a certain way we have to go about doing things if we want to meet our goals.”
As the tourney’s fourth seed, Hastings will face off with Scottsbluff in the quarterfinals, which begin Saturday at 9 a.m. It will be the first time all season the two teams have met on the mat.
Laux said the two teams normally would have seen each other at the North Platte Duals, but Scottsbluff was not there this season.
In the matchup with Scottsbluff, spectators have the potential to see a top-six battle right off the bat. Both the Bearcats and Tigers have ranked wrestlers in the lightweight division: No. 2 Christopher Gamio for Scottsbluff and No. 4 Cameron Brumbaugh for HHS.
In all, the Bearcats have four ranked wrestlers while Hastings boasts six, including top-ranked grapplers Braiden Kort (126), Landon Weidner (152) and Jett Samuelson (160).
“It’ll be a good opportunity to get ready before districts,” Laux said. “There are a couple teams there this weekend that are in our district, so it’ll be great to see them.”
Should the Tigers advance, they’ll face the winner of No. 1 Blair vs. No. 8 Minden, which enters the tournament as the eighth seed for the second consecutive appearance. In 2020, the Whippets fell to the Tigers in the first round.
HHS faced Blair earlier in the season, losing 34-30 in the Flatwater Fracas. In that same event, the Tigers went toe-to-toe with Waverly, which is seeded seventh at state duals. The Vikings got the win at the Fracas 38-33.
Minden put together a record of 21-5 in duals this season, only one of which was against another state duals qualifier. The Whippets fell to Broken Bow 48-17 in the Gothenburg Duals tourney.
The Whippets don’t have any ranked wrestlers, but they have plenty of athletes that have put together impressive seasons. Leading the way is Evan Smith (152), who has amassed a record of 39-6 this year, racking up 21 pins in the process. Teammate Orrin Kuehn (132) is 38-7 and is tied for the team-lead with 23 pins. Kuehn faced Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells — ranked second at 132 — and wrestled him to a 3-2 decision.
Going against the Bears of Blair, Minden will have to be ready to face seven ranked wrestlers, including Yoan Camejo at 152 pounds.
Class B quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
No. 1 Blair vs. No. 8 Minden
No. 2 Columbus Lakeview vs. No. 7 Waverly
No. 3 Broken Bow vs. No. 6 Bennington
No. 4 Hastings vs. No. 5 Scottsbluff
Consolation semifinals, 12 p.m.
Semifinals, 2 p.m.
Third- & fifth-place, 4 p.m.
Finals, 6 p.m.
Class C
After last year’s state tournament in Omaha, you could feel the momentum building for the Fillmore Central wrestling team. The Panthers knew the program was going to continue taking steps forward, and that’s what it’s done.
FC has had an impressive season, going 15-2 in duals and racking up tournament victories. That effort has qualified the Panthers for the state duals tournament for the first time in program history.
Fillmore Central enters the tourney as the No. 7 seed and will square off with O’Neill in the quarterfinals.
The Panthers are led by returning state medalists Travis Meyer (120) and Alex Schademann (132), who ranked fourth and third, respectively, in their weight classes. Schademann has a record of 46-2 this season, while Meyer is 22-2.
Fillmore Central boasts three other 40-plus match winners in Aidan Trowbridge (113), Aiden Hinrichs (145), and Treven Stassines (152).
O’Neill has four ranked wrestlers and is the No. 2 seed in the state duals tournament. Should the Panthers move on into the semifinals, they’ll face the winner of Logan View vs. Battle Creek.
Class C quarterfinals, 9 a.m.
No. 1 Aquinas Catholic vs. No. 8 David City
No. 2 O’Neill vs. No. 7 Fillmore Central
No. 3 Logan View vs. No. 6 Battle Creek
No. 4 Yutan v. No. 5 St. Paul
Consolation semifinals, 12 p.m.
Semifinals, 2 p.m.
Third- & fifth-place, 4 p.m.
Finals, 6 p.m.
Class D
On the shoulders of three returning state qualifiers, the Thayer Central wrestling team is back in the state duals tournament for the third time since the tourney began in 2013. The Titans have gone 15-3 in duals this season and claimed the sixth seed in the Class D tourney field.
Brenner McLaughlin and Gunner Mumford (170) lead the Titans with 40 wins apiece, while Triston Wells is 38-3 on the season. Ashton Sinn is right up there with 39 victories on the season.
McLaughlin and Sinn are both ranked in their respective weight classes, with McLaughlin taking the No. 1 spot at 132 pounds and Sinn No. 4 at 120. Those two along with Wells (113) all competed in the state tournament in Omaha last season. McLaughlin brought home a third-place medal.
The Titans will go up against third-seeded Ravenna in the quarterfinals of Saturday’s state duals tourney. Ravenna has three ranked wrestlers and is 12-1 on the year in duals. Advancing to the semifinals would leave Thayer Central with a matchup with either No. 2 Sutherland or No. 7 Winside.
Class D quarterfinals, 10:30 a.m.
No. 1 Mullen vs. No. 8 Alma
No. 2 Sutherland vs. No. 7 Winside
No. 3 Ravenna vs. No. 6 Thayer Central
No. 4 Arapahoe vs. No. 5 Pender
Consolation semifinals, 12 p.m.
Semifinals, 2 p.m.
Third- & fifth-place, 4 p.m.
Finals, 6 p.m.