Hastings High made a nice run through the first two rounds of the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament Saturday at the Smith Softball Complex.
But that run came to a screeching halt in the championship game against Class B No. 1-rated Blair.
Behind the pitching and hitting of senior Kalli Ulven, the Bears broke the game open and went on to a 9-1 victory over the No. 4 Tigers (10-2).
Ulven gave up one run on three hits in five innings in the circle. She also went 3-for-3 with five RBIs at the plate. That included a two-run homer over the centerfield fence in the third inning that gave Blair (17-3) a 5-0 lead.
“She pitched really well today,” Blair coach Jennifer Fangmeier said. “And offensively, her along with the rest of our lineup did an incredible job. They’ve been doing it all year.”
The Bears did it throughout the game against a Hastings team that was starting three freshmen.
“Our goal was to get to this game and then compete the best that we could,” Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said. “We left some runs out there and we made some mistakes, but I thought we learned a lot about ourselves out there today and what we need to do to compete with that team that we think is a state-contending team.”
The Tigers pushed across their lone run of the game in the fourth inning. Emily Kratzer, who was one of those three freshmen starters, was hit by a pitch. Pyper Witte, another of those freshmen, pulled a double down the right field line to score Witte from second base.
That cut the Blair lead to 5-1, but that was as close as the Tigers would get. Ulven pitched the first five innings and then Brooke Janning finished it off.
“Those two (Blair pitchers) were really good,” Marquardt said. “They could spin it, they could locate it.”
And the Blair offense has been strong, too. The Bears entered the tournament having scored 10 or more runs nine times this season.
“Offensively we’ve been producing really well this season,” Fangmeier said. “Getting nine runs is pretty good for us.”
Last year the Bears won two games at state before falling to eventual Class B state champion Northwest.
“It’s a good team,” Marquardt said of Blair. “They’re coming off a heck of a run last year at the Class B state tournament. To me they’re going to be one of the top five teams to beat in Class B this year.”
In the opener, the Tigers scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth in a 5-2 win over Norris. Hastings had just two hits in the game, but one was a two-run double by sophomore Brooke Ochsner which was the key hit in the inning.
The Tigers built a 6-1 lead in the semifinal game against Elkhorn North, and then had to hold off a Wolves’ rally in the sixth inning for a 6-4 win.
“Throughout the day we slowly made adjustments,” Marquardt said. “I’d like to see us make adjustments offensively a little bit sooner. We got to the last game and it was probably the strongest pitchers we’ve seen. So they really had to be disciplined.”
Marquardt said he likes to think his team can be competitive with the Bears.
“I think we can be competitive and have a chance to win,” he said. “We have some girls coming off injuries and some girls kind of going into injuries, so I feel like we’re going to figure out where our girls fit into our lineup.
“And I think we’re going to get a chance at them in about two weeks (on Sept. 19) back here on this field. I’d like to see what we can do that night.”
Norris............110 00x x — 2 7 1
Hastings.........000 5xx x — 5 2 0
WP — Ochsner. LP — Bednar. 2B — N: Bechler, Hicks. H: Ochsner
Hastings...........302 010 x — 6 4 4
Elk. North.........001 00x x — 4 8 2
WP — Wenzl. LP — Fiala.
Championship
Hastings............000 100 x — 1 4 4
Blair.................203 022 x — 9 10 0
WP — Ulven. LP — Nollette.
2B — H, Witte. B, McMillen.
HR, B, Ulven.