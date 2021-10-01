Hastings High’s softball team finished its regular season on a happy note Thursday, winning both games of a double header over North Platte at the Smith Softball Complex.
HHS won the first contest 5-4, then pounded out a 14-2 win over the Class A Bulldogs (23-10).
Now the second-ranked Tigers will be getting ready for Class B postseason play, which begins next Monday. They will carry a 28-4 record into the post season.
Thursday’s opener saw Tiger pitcher Faith Molina strike out 17 batters and allow only four hits. But she also struggled at times, giving up four runs in the fifth inning. Molina walked four batters in that frame, including a bases-loaded walk.
North Platte’s fifth-inning rally got a big boost when Hastings committed a three-run error to allow the Bulldogs to take a 4-3 edge.
But Hastings bounced back to take the lead for good with a two-run sixth inning.
“(Molina) always seems to rebound well, and we came back and scored some runs and helped her out. She ends up competing and that’s all we can ask of her,” said Tiger coach Ashley Speak.
Hastings could muster only five hits against North Platte pitcher Tatum Montelongo, who recently signed to pitch for the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
“(Montelongo) does a super nice job. We ran into the same thing last year. She spots the ball well,” Speak said. “And we were pretty undisciplined early in the game. You tip your cap to her because she did a nice job of keeping us off balance.”
Montelongo fanned five batters. But the Tigers’ Sammy Schmidt feasted on the North Platte pitches. Schmidt tagged a double and legged out a triple.
The Tigers broke to a 1-0 lead in their first at bat. Sydni Johnson got home on Paytin Hudson’s single. Johnson was a courtesy runner for Molina who stroked a leadoff single in the first frame.
HHS took a 3-0 advantage in the third inning, sparked by Schmidt’s triple. Schmidt scored on a Kaelan Schultz single. Schultz later reached home that inning thanks to an Emna Synek sacrifice bunt.
Delaney Mullen registered two singles and and two RBI.
“When you come out on top against a very good team like (North Platte), you’ve got to be happy,” Speak said. “We just made some mental mistakes and I think it cost us a little. A few runs here and there. We let one error compound into two and three mistakes. That’s something we really need to change here if we want to be competitive down the stretch.”
Speak said the double header with North Platte gave the Tigers a chance to prepare against the type of quality teams HHS will face in the post season.
“These are great matchups to have down the stretch to get us prepared mentally and physically for these games next week,” Speak said.
In the nightcap, Hastings jumped to a 9-0 outburst in the first inning. Molina’s three-run homer was the frame’s big blow. Molina also singled in the first inning, as the Tigers sent 13 batters to the plate.
Hastings tacked on five runs in the second frame. But the Tigers gave up a two-run homer by Montelongo.
Hastings had a field day batting, as HHS burst loose for 13 hits. Seven of those came in the nine-run first inning whirlwind.
KK Laux helped lead the first-inning charge with a double.
The game ended in the third inning due to the mercy rule, as Hastings won 14-2.
On Monday, Hastings High will host the Class B-8 subdistrict playoff. The Tigers meet Grand Island Central Catholic at 2 p.m.
Adams Central is in the same subdistrict, and the Patriots will meet up against Grand Island Northwest in the 4 p.m. game. All games will be played at the Smith Softball Complex.
Game one
NP (23-9)..........000 040 0 — 4 4 2
HHS (27-4)........102 020 x — 5 5 2
W — Fath Molina. L — Tatum Montelongo.
2B — H, Sammy Schmidt. 3B — Schmidt.
Game Two
NP (23-10)........002 xxx x — 2 2 1
H (28-4).........95x xxx x — 14 13 0
W — Peytin Hudson. L — Skyler Bedlam.
2B — H, KK Laux. HR — NP, Montelongo. H, Molina.