The Hastings Tigers (5-10) started hot and ended hot to get a 57-55 win over the Northwest Vikings Tuesday night inside The Jungle.
“We knew we could speed them up, we just couldn’t sustain it throughout the whole game,” said Tigers head coach Drew Danielson. “But I am proud of how they finished.”
The Tigers led by double digits over the Vikings (5-12) early in the game before trailing late. But Hastings finished the game on an 11-6 run to win by two.
“You just have to find a way to win,” Danielson said. “I think we have a bunch of battle tested kids and we’ve played a brutal schedule, so anytime that you’re in a situation like we are in, it’s really nice to see your culture come through with the win.”
The Tigers forced seven turnovers in the opening quarter and used the extra possessions to their advantage for an early 11-point lead. Sophomore Braydon Power scored eight early points and senior Conner Riley finished in transition with 9.5 seconds remaining to give HHS a 17-6 lead.
The Tigers extended their lead to 21-8 on a steal and layup by Riley, but from there it was all the Vikings, who forced seven turnovers and outscored Hastings 18-7 before halftime to climb within two points.
“We had too many missed assignments in the second quarter with those turnovers," Danielson said. "Just flip the script from the first quarter and that was the difference.”
The Vikings took their first lead on the opening possession of the second half on a trey from junior Trevyn Keene.
The Tigers answered with a triple by junior Aaron Nonneman to give them a 31-29 lead.
A pair of Viking free throws by Keene tied the game before Northwest drilled back-to-back three-point field goals and added another basket to end the quarter with a 41-36 lead.
The Tigers then went on a 10-4 run to start the fourth, taking the lead on a pair of three throws by Nonneman with 5:11 left to play.
Senior Wyatt Jensen scored four straight points to flip the lead back to Northwest before Riley went on a five-point run for the Tigers.
Jensen scored again for the Vikings to tie the game at 51 with 3:38 remaining.
With 2:11 left to play and the score stuck, Danielson called a time out to talk to his squad.
It resulted in junior Jackson Block nailing back-to-back treys to give the Tigers a 57-51 lead with under a minute left to play.
“That definitely wasn’t the plan out of our timeout, but we did get a good inside outside look on the first one,” Danielson said of Blocks first 3-pointer. “We preach all the time to play free and to make a winning play and he did that on that second three and I’m proud of him.”
The Vikings got it within two points on a free throw by senior Sam Hartman and a trey by Jensen, but they ran out of time.
Jensen led all scorers with 19 points for the Vikings.
Riley led the Tigers with 13 points with Block and Power each adding 11.
HHS.....................17 11 8 21 — 57
GINW....................6 20 15 14 — 55
Northwest (55)
Brandon Bykerk 3-5 0-0 7, Sam Dinkelman 1-2 0-0 3, Cooper Garrett 0-1 0-0 0, Travin Harring 1-7 2-2 4, Sam Hartman 0-7 3-4 3, Hunter Jensen 4-5 0-0 10, Wyatt Jensen 6-12 6-6 19, Trevyn Keene 3-8 2-3 9, Tegan Lemkau 0-1 0-0 0.
Hastings High (57)
Caden Block 2-3 0-0 6, Jackson Block 4-8 0-0 11, Trevor Campbell 1-1 0-0 2, Aaron Nonneman 3-3 2-2 9, Braydon Power 5-11 1-4 11, Connor Riley 5-10 3-4 13, Eli Schneider 0-2 0-0 0, Brayden Schram 0-4 2-2 2, Chance Vertin 1-1 0-0 3.
Three-point field goals: Northwest 6-19 (Bykerk 1-2, Dinkelman 1-2, Harring 0-2, Hartman 0-2, H. Jensen 2-2, W. Jensen 1-4, Keene 1-5). Hastings 7-17 (C. Block 2-3, J. Block 3-7, Nonneman 1-1, Power 0-1, Riley 0-1, Schneider 0-2, Schram 0-1, Vertin 1-1)