Hastings High's Cameron Brumbaugh wrestles Gothenburg's Carson Stevens in their 132-pound match during the first round of the Lexington invite Saturday in Lexington.

 Emily Zerr/Go-Lex.com

LEXINGTON — Hastings High was in good company atop the leaderboard at Saturday's Lexington invite.

The Tigers, who are the sixth-rated tournament team in Class B, placed third behind No. 1 Bennington and Class A No. 4 North Platte.

