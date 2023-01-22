LEXINGTON — Hastings High was in good company atop the leaderboard at Saturday's Lexington invite.
The Tigers, who are the sixth-rated tournament team in Class B, placed third behind No. 1 Bennington and Class A No. 4 North Platte.
HHS rang up 161 1/2 points. Bennington broke the 200-point mark while North Platte was at 188.
Tucker Adams and Landon Weidner were crown champions in their respective weight classes, 126- and 160-pounds.
Braiden Kort (120), Cameron Brumbaugh (132) and Blaine Hamik (285) took home silver medals.
Kort suffered his first loss of the season. He was 29-0 before Bennington's Kael Lauridsen pinned him in the first period.
Kael's younger brother, Kyler, beat Kort in the Class B finals last season. Kael, ranked first at 120 this season, is the defending state champion at 113 pounds.
Before Brumbaugh fell to top-ranked Connor Ritonya of Bennington in the final, he had a tech fall and two decision victories.
Weidner, who picked up his 150th win on Tuesday against McCook's Canyon Hosick, beat the Bison 12-2 on Saturday in the final after Hosick upset No. 6 Dalton Rhoten in the semifinals.
Hamik's finals loss came at the hands of No. 4 Daulton Kuehn of Minden.
The 10th-rated Whippets were ninth in a field of 16 teams with 100 1/2 points. Daulton Kuehn was their only champion. Koltdyn Heath (126) was second, losing to HHS' Adams in the final. Fifth-ranked Orrin Kuehn was third at 138; he lost to Kyler Lauridsen in the semifinals.
Logan Stenka had Adams Central's only win of the day — a major decision at 120 pounds in the first round of consolation.
Neligh-Oakdale invite: Class D's top-ranked 132-pounder, Kenesaw's Nickolas Kuehn, won his bracket and kept his unbeaten season mark on Saturday. Kuehn's first three matches lasted a combined four minutes and all resulted in pins. He beat Franklin's Keller Twohig via tech fall in the finals.
Franklin's Carter Trambly finished third, going 3-1 on the day in the 106 bracket.
Centennial Conference meet: St. Cecilia's Thomas Thomas was runner-up in the 195-pound weight class. Thomas recorded three pins before being pinned in the finals by Bergan's Ashton Kempf.
LouPlatte Conference meet: Doniphan-Trumbull medaled five wrestlers, including champion Zayden Delgado at 138 pounds. Delgado went 3-0 with a pin and two decisions.
Tycen Breckner (195) and Zachary Burkey (120) were runners-up.
Prep boys basketball
Kenesaw 58, Pleasanton 50
KENESAW — Jravin Suck and Joel Katzberg scored in double figures to lead the Blue Devils to their 10th win in 11 games. Suck scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Katzberg added 13 points and four boards. Lane Kelley had eight points and six rebounds. Blake Steer chipped in with seven points.
Friend 68, Red Cloud 36
RED CLOUD — Malaki Horne's 13 points and Hugo Basco's eight points, eight assists and seven rebounds weren't enough for the Warriors. Gage Ely added seven points and Ben Ely five.
Sutton 48, Fairbury 33
SUTTON — Garrison Perrien and Jacob Huxoll were in double figures for the Mustangs, who snapped a three-game losing skid. Perrien had 12 points and Huxoll 10.
Prep girls basketball
Amherst 46, Wilcox-Hildreth 38
AMHERST — Wilcox-Hildreth saw its 11-game win streak snapped following a slow start. The Class D-2 No. 8 Falcons trailed by 11 at halftime and couldn't recover despite Sarah Jensen and Madison Bunger both reaching double figures with 15 and 13 points, respectively.
Pleasanton 57, Kenesaw 41
KENESAW — Kenesaw countered three Bulldogs in double figures with Avery Kelley's 15 points, Lily Burr's eight and six apiece from Ashlyn Katzberg and Jorja Uden. Kelley had a team-high nine rebounds and three steals. Lydia Schukei dished five assists.
Red Cloud 52, Friend 43
RED CLOUD — Marissa Hersh and Avery Fangmeyer combined for 27 points in what was the ninth win in 10 games for the Warriors.
College track & field
Polar Dog invite
SEWARD — The Hastings College women took home four individual titles from Concordia on Saturday.
For the third straight week, Kiara Anderson won the weight throw title, throwing 57-feet, 5-inches. She was second in the shot put (44-11).
Trinity Doublin's triple jump of 36-5 was good enough for first place by an inch.
Tristyn DiPentino crossed first in the 3,000-meter race walk by more than three minutes. Her time was 17 minutes, 28:01 seconds and set a new Concordia Field House record.
Kya Edwards beat the field in the 60-meter dash by .02 seconds, crossing in 7.93 seconds.
Brady Creech led the men's team with a third-place finish in the high jump. Creech cleared 6-3 1/4. The 1,600 relay team, comprised of Connor Hartzler, Brian Clausen, Wyat Lambertson and Aaron Ochsner, was also third, finishing in 3:29.72.