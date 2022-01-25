Injuries and illness have been a bug for the Hastings High girls basketball team this season.
It’s partly why the Tigers (7-8) are where they are. It’s also a reason they entered Tuesday with a four-game losing streak attached to their hip.
But against rival Grand Island (1-14), nothing held the Tigers back. They rolled to a 61-23 win inside The Jungle.
“We really tensed up at Columbus last week and got tight and played really bad basketball. It was good to relax a little bit,” said HHS head coach Greg Mays.
The Tigers enjoyed an early lead and never had to stress against the Islanders, whose only win came in a forfeit last week.
Mays was happy to see his team build a lead and receive in-game reps on some necessary elements of the game.
“We scored a few points and feel like we got some things done,” Mays said.
The Tigers, who had consecutive losses to McCook, Elkhorn, Beatrice, and Columbus before Tuesday, host Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt (15-0) on Friday. The Skyhawks overtook the top spot in the polls following their win over defending champion Elkhorn North, rated second.
“Worked on our press (tonight), which I think we will have to do Friday, so that will be a challenge,” Mays said.
“(Skutt is) good all-around. They have shooters all over the floor, athletes they can put all over the floor — so they are going to be a huge challenge.”
Libby Landrgren led the Tigers with 12 points while KK Laux added 11 and Jessalyn Quintero contributed 10.
Grand Island’s Hailey Kenkel scored the game-high 14 points.
McKinsey Long had nine points for the Tigers while Kendall Consbruck chipped in five and Emma Synek three. Emma Landgren, Kelyn Henry-Perlich, Mary Howie, MaKenzie Nollette and Hayden Mays each had two.
Fresh off the win, Mays said the only focus is getting healthy and learning through the team’s mistakes.
“Right now, we are at a point where we only care about us,” Mays said. “We kind of bounced off the pavement a little bit the last couple of weeks, so we are worried about us and getting better every day.”
GISH...........................3 7 8 5 — 23
HHS....................15 13 23 10 — 61