On a cool night, Hastings High’s bats got hot Thursday during the Tigers’ sweep of a softball doubleheader against North Platte.
HHS connected for 10 hits in game one in a 14-3 win over the Bulldogs at the Smith Complex.
In game two, Hastings’ bats got smoking hot, as the Tigers tallied 17 hits in a 12-4 victory.
The double victory extended the Class B No. 4 Tigers win streak to six.
Hastings coach Blake Marquardt said Thursday’s slugfests was exactly what he was looking for from the Orange and Black.
“It was the runs and the bats that we needed to see today. I felt like here recently we’re not swinging it the way I know we can.”
To reach that objective, HHS players and coaches put a premium on getting more productivity from their offense.
It worked. The Tigers rang up multiple extra-base hits in the twin bill. In Game One, HHS popped two home runs, two doubles and a triple.
In game two, Hastings belted two home runs and six doubles
“The last two days in practice we really focused on cleaning up some defense, number one. But it really was a focus on offense.
To get our minds right. Get some of that confidence back,” Marquardt said. “I thought we did a good job. It really showed today. I was really happy with the way they came out and scored some runs.”
The first game ended after four innings because of the run rule.
But the Tigers made the most of their opportunities in the abbreviated contest.
Hasting reeled off nine runs in the second inning, highlighted by a home run each from Grayce Beck and Makenzie Nollette. Pyper Witte drilled a triple and Hallie Schultz doubled.
Nollette’s circuit clout came from the inning’s lead off spot. Beck’s homer was a 3-RBI blast.
“That’s the confidence I need this team to have,” Marquardt said. “We have the ability to do that on a consistent basis.”
Tiger hurler Brooke Ochsner had some mechanical problems with her pitching. But she continued to battle.
“Brooke gutted it out. She was good enough tonight. Our defense played really well. And when we put up those runs, it makes your pitcher feel that much more confident,” Marquardt said.
Ochsner led the Tigers in hitting in Game One. She collected three base hits, including a double. Emma Landgren earned two singles and scored twice.
Schultz reached home safely three times to lead the Tigers in the runs scored category.
Game one
NP (9-11)..............003 0xx x — 3 5 1
H (13-12)...........091 4xx x — 14 10 1
W — Brooke Ochsner. L — Skylar Bedlan.
2B — NP, Bedlan, Chloe Bear Killer. H Ochsner, Hallie Schultz.
3B — H, Pyper Witte.
HR — H, Grayce Beck, Mackenzie Nollette.
HHS 12, North Platte 4
Emma Landgren enjoyed a special type of Senior Night” recognition in Game Two of Thursday’s double header against North Platte.
Landgren, the only senior on the Tiger softball team, had a night to remember.
The senior third baseman registered a 4-for-4 outing and scored three times in the game.
She ripped a 2-run home run in the second frame that also scored Hayden Laux who drew a walk.
Landgren continued her hot hitting with a lead off double in the fourth and another two-base knock an inning later.
Ochsner had another stellar batting performance in the nightcap. She closed with three hits, including a double.
Grayce Beck slammed her second home run of the double header. Her homer that also scored Landgren. Pyper Witte finished with two singles and a double.
Game two
NP (9-12).................210 100 x — 4 8 0
H (14-12).............421 302 x — 12 17 0
W — Mackenzie Nollette. L — Alieze Moreno
2B — NP, Katie Titus. H, Brooke Ochsner, Emma Landgren, 2, Grayce Beck, Nollette, Pyper Witte.