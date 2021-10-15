Hastings started in the pink but finished in the red in a three-set loss to top-ranked Norris, 18-25, 9-25, 9-25, in its final regular season game Thursday night in The Jungle.
With both sides sporting pink uniforms for breast cancer awareness, the Tigers were simply overmatched by a hard-hitting Titans front line that put crossing shots to the floor time and again throughout the night.
“I thought we really fought that first set,” Hastings head coach Allison Soucie said. “We played strong and played with them the whole game. We just had a few too many errors.
“Our game plan was just to keep serving tough and keep using the block and we stuck with it. The last two sets we kept fighting and Norris just brought it to another level, which is what they play at. They’re No. 1 and they were able to adjust a little better than we were and brought it the other two sets.”
Hastings managed to stay on the court with Norris in the first set, tying the score eight times during the set before kills and mistakes tilted a 16-16 tie score in Norris’ favor.
Three kills by senior Ella Waters and two by senior Sydney Jelinek provided five of the final six points for the winners.
Senior Carley Norlen tied the scored twice for Hastings in the opener, putting down kills to knot the game at 10-10 and 13-13. A kill by senior Katelyn Shaw cut the Tiger deficit to 19-17, but that was as close as they would get the remainder of the way.
Hastings fell behind quickly in the second set, with an unforced error staking Norris to a 5-1 advantage. Four kills and a block by junior Gracie Kircher helped put the second set on ice for the Titans.
In the third and decisive set, sophomore Alivia Hausmann rattled off eight straight serving points — four of them, aces — to stake Norris to a commanding 16-5 advantage that proved insurmountable.
Despite the one-sidedness of the loss, Soucie said she was pleased with her team’s overall effort, especially in the opening set.
“We were a team tonight,” she said. “All the seniors really came together and played well and really worked hard. It was a good team effort, and everybody who went in really just gave it their best.”
By recording its ninth straight win, Norris improved to 27-2. Hastings fell to 12-17.
With district play two weeks away, the Tigers will look to showcase just how much they’ve improved on the season against a familiar opponent to be determined. Soucie said she expects a road draw and strong effort from her players.
“Luckily, we’ve played every single opponent, so we have film to watch,” she said. “I think we’re better than what we started the year with, so it’ll just depend on how well we adjust, play and fight back.”