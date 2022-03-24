Hastings High’s baseball team hooked a big fish Thursday. But it ended up being the one that got away.
Beatrice was the prize the Tigers were trying to reel in. But late in the struggle the Orangemen wriggled away for a 3-2 win over the Tigers.
Hastings led most of the game Thursday at Duncan Field. The Tigers held to a 2-1 advantage in innings two through six.
However, Beatrice pushed across two runs in the seventh and final frame, aided by three hits and an infield error. The Tigers offense remained silent in their final at-bats.
The victory gave Beatrice a 4-0 record. Hastings fell to 1-3.
Beatrice entered the game as the defending Class B state high school champion from last season. Many of the Orangemen’s players from a year ago are back.
“We knew Beatrice was going to be a quality opponent. We feel like we are making strides to compete at a high level like this, said Tiger coach Blake Marquardt. “After today, we can say ‘Yes. We can do it.’ We can compete with one of the best teams in the state, if not the best team.”
One of Beatrice’s best returning players is Tucker Timmerman. He led Thursday’s hitting with two doubles, an RBI and a single. Timmerman showed his versatility as a fielder, then as a relief pitcher who got credited with the win.
“That Timerman kid as their four hole hitter is the real deal. Beatrice, one-through-five, can swing it,” Marquardt said.
Beatrice began the scoring with a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Timmerman connected for an RBI double. Hastings couldn’t get anything going in its first at-bats and left two stranded on base.
Starting Tiger pitcher Daeton Espino retired the Orangemen in order in the second inning. Then HHS grabbed a 2-1 lead in its half of the frame. Landon Hinrichs tallied from third base on a wild pitch. Tyson Lebar also scored, getting home on a fielding error.
Espino continued to shine from the pitcher’s mound. He threw five complete innings, gave up six hits, and didn’t allow another run after the first frame.
Eli Schneider took to the hill in the sixth inning. Markus Miller closed out the game in relief.
“I could not be more impressed with the way our pitchers worked today. Daeton Espino went out and threw extremely well. He gave us every chance to win,” Marquardt said. “We brought Schneider in. He’s a freshman who we thought would be a crafty lefty. He did his job. Miller did his job as well. I couldn’t be more happy with our pitching staff today.”
Beatrice’s defense gave up six hits to the Tigers. Elijah Johnson led the HHS hitters with a pair of singles. Luke Brooks, Lebar, Miller and Cameron Brumbaugh recorded a single each.
Marquardt said his Tigers “had every opportunity to win the game. “We are going to need to clean up little things to finish games. Those things are fixable. And if we can fix them we will be good.”
BEA (4-0)........100 000 2 — 3 10 1
HHS (1-3)..........020 000 0 — 2 6 2
W – Tucker Timmerman. L — Markus Miller
2B – B, Timmerman, 2.