The Hastings Tigers (9-7) split games in their home triangular against the Crete Cardinals (8-6) and the Gothenburg Swedes (14-2) Tuesday night.

The Tigers beat the Cardinals 25-10, 25-18 in the opening game of the night but fell to the Class C-1 No. 5 Swedes 23-25, 20-25.

