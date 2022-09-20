The Hastings Tigers (9-7) split games in their home triangular against the Crete Cardinals (8-6) and the Gothenburg Swedes (14-2) Tuesday night.
The Tigers beat the Cardinals 25-10, 25-18 in the opening game of the night but fell to the Class C-1 No. 5 Swedes 23-25, 20-25.
“We played phenomenal defense tonight in both games and I don’t think Gothenburg was expecting us to play them that tight,” said Tigers head coach Allison Soucie. “The girls are putting the work in and really coming together at the right time as a team.”
The Swedes also beat the Cardinals in straight sets 25-16, 25-21.
The Tigers jumped out to a 5-2 lead against Gothenburg, getting early kills from Carlie Beckby and Eli Robbins. The Swedes then scored five unanswered points highlighted by two blocks from sophomore Taryn O’Hare and junior Madison Smith.
Trailing 16-12, the Swedes rattled off four straight points on kills from O’Hare, senior Kynlee Strauser and Smith to tie the set.
Beckby had an answer for the Tigers, nailing three kills to give them a 21-19 lead. The Swedes outscored the Tigers 6-2 late in the set with junior Clara Evert pounding three kills to lead her team to a 25-23 set victory.
The Tigers started strong again in what would be the final set of the game, getting kills from Beckby and Robbins and an ace serve from Addyson Hermes to take a 3-0 lead.
After that, it was all Swedes for a good chunk of the set as they built a 15-10 lead.
The Tigers kept battling, getting an ace from libero Lainey Benson and a kill from Hermes to tighten the score at 16-14 in favor of the Swedes.
Gothenburg's defense at the net stepped up and secured a 24-17 lead with blocks from Smith and the duo of Strauser and senior Kara Waskowaik.
A kill by Beckby sparked a 3-0 run for the Tigers, but they fell short.
The Tigers, though, dominated set one against the Cardinals in all aspects of their first match.
“Everything just clicked right away in that first set,” Soucie said. “The girls were excited for each other and played the best that I’ve probably seen them play all year.”
Junior setter Mary Howie connected with Robbins for three early kills. Robbins and fellow senior middle Rachel Rowe each had a block to give the Tigers a 12-3 lead.
Crete sophomore Sierra Crist served a pair of back-to-back aces just before the Tigers went on a 9-1 run to make it 21-7. The Tigers had good mix of hitters in the run with kills from Rowe, juniors Carlie Beckby and Kori Curtis and one from Hermes.
Late in the set Robbins got a big kill on an overpass for the Tigers and then teamed up with senior Sydney Witte for two blocks to lead them to a 25-10 victory.
Set two between the Tigers and Cardinals started out as a battle to see who could rack up more service errors.
“Right away after the first set the girls said, 'We have to keep it up because Crete is going to get better,' and that’s what they did,” said Soucie “We were patient and were able to string some points together, even though we both had a lot of errors.”
Down by one at 12-11, the Tigers went on a 3-0 run thanks to kills from their middles in Robbins and Rowe for some momentum down the stretch. The Tigers finished the match on a 6-1 run to win set two 25-18.
“We played great volleyball tonight and we are still just learning how to grow with each other,” Soucie said. “We are such a young team and we are still trying to figure things out together, but what I like is that we just have to fine tune our own game in a couple of areas and we’ll be right where we want to be. We just have some little things we can correct in practice and we’ll be headed in the right direction.”