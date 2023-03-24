From the middle innings to the final out, Hastings High’s baseball team scored more runs than did unbeaten Skutt Catholic.
But the Skyhawks opened an early eight-run lead over the Tigers and held on to capture a 9-5 win over HHS Friday at Duncan Field.
“I thought it was a well-balanced game. Our guys competed really well. I was happy with our guys by the end of the day,” said Tiger coach Blake Marquardt.
The loss came a day after Beatrice rocked the Tigers 18-2. Friday’s defeat set their record back to 1-2, while Skutt is unbeaten after four games.
Marquardt said his team responded in a positive way after getting drubbed at Beatrice, moving on to meet the challenge that Skutt would present.
“That’s kinda been our thing, next play, next pitch, next game. Yes, you’re going to learn from it and take what you can. Be well all move past it together,” Marquardt said.
Defensively, the Tigers made few noticeable mistakes. They didn’t commit an error. Skutt also played errorless baseball.
“Our defense played great. We teach our pitchers every day to throw strikes and let our defense work, especially here at Duncan,” Marquardt said.
However, Hastings’ offense didn’t get much going until the fourth inning, although they closed the game with a respectable nine hits. Among them were two doubles and a triple.
But Skutt had a better day at the plate, collecting 13 hits, including a double and two triples.
Hastings had chances to make the game closer. For example, the Tigers left nine runners on base.
“We missed out on some opportunities. We had guys on first and second a few times; bases loaded one out. If we could have capitalized on those situations, I’m not saying we’d win but we’re probably 9-7, 9-8 in the ball game and it feels a lot different going into the last inning.”
Hastings’ breakout inning came in the three-run fourth. The Tigers pushed two more runs across in the sixth.
In the fourth stanza, Chance Vertin pounded a 2-RBI double. It brought home both Elijah Johnson who singled, and Nolan Hyde who got aboard when hit by a pitch. Daeton Espino also reached home on Landon Hinrichs’ double.
Vertin and Hinrichs produced HHS’ final two runs in the sixth. They hurried home on a Cameron Brumbaugh single.
Skutt’s batters made it tough on Tiger pitchers in the first, third and sixth innings. The Skyhawks scored a pair of runs in the first, then blew the game open with a six-run third inning against Tiger starting pitcher Nolan Hyde. Skutt scratched out another run in the sixth.
“They came out swinging from the get-go,” Marquardt said about Skutt. “They hit more barrels than us. Had more hits. But I thought both teams competed really well. Hyde did a great job. He threw strikes. Unfortunately, they found a lot of holes and a lot of hard hit balls.”
Skutt (4-0) 206 001 0 — 9 13 0
HHS (1-2) 000 302 0 — 5 9 0
W — Blake Johnson. L — Nolan Hyde
2B — S, Cade Christensen. H, Chance Vertin, Landon Hinrichs.
3B — S, Shawn Robinson, Jack Grewe. H, Vertin.