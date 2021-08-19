Rewind the clock 10 months. Maybe even 11.
Or you can jump back about six years when Hastings High’s softball program began its run of district championship dominance.
Whichever point in time you choose, the Tigers and their seemingly endless depth of talent will be in the conversation.
Perhaps their season most worthy of being titled “breakthrough” was 2020, though.
For the first time in program history, Hastings advanced to the third and final day of the state softball tournament. The Tigers rode the excitement of Kaelan Schultz’s walk-off home run through Friday morning to eliminate Norris — the team that dropped them into the loser’s bracket on Wednesday.
The win put them into the championship game with Omaha Skutt, where a runner-up trophy ensued.
Still, it was uncharted territory.
The loss to the Skyhawks isn’t something Hastings is dwelling on, either. Instead, it’s what is motivating the Tigers to get back to that same position.
“We kind of want to be quiet about it; we’re not big talkers,” said head coach Ashley Speak. “But we definitely would love to make it back to that state tournament and see what we can do again.”
Hastings returns six regulars to its loaded lineup, including Schultz and her team-best 16 home runs.
“We have more depth than I think we’ve had in a lot of years,” Speak said. “I would say right now that we have 13 or 14 kids who could be starters on most teams.”
Sammy Schmidt, a junior, produced a team-leading 57 runs batted in last season and scored 53 runs. KK Laux hit .394 with four triples and scored 40 runs. Delaney Mullen launched 10 homers and drove in 40 runs for a team that outscored opponents 346-143.
The team also retains its two complementary aces, Faith Molina and Peytin Hudson, who combined to maintain a 3.63 earned run average in 219 2/3 innings.
Molina, who threw the bulk (131 2/3) of the innings, finished her junior season 21-3 and struck out 141 batters. In 88 innings, Hudson walked just eight batters and went 12-2.
“We will be really strong,” Speak said of the circle.
Additionally, Hastings added a pair of transfers. Alyssa Breckner came from Doniphan-Trumbull/Grand Island Central Catholic and Emma Landgren from St. Cecilia.
“They’re high-quality kids and have been super flexible as far seeing where they fit as a piece in this puzzle. We’re trying to make it work,” Speak said.
“(Breckner) just brings a different element to the game. She spins the ball pretty well and she’s kind of middle velocity.”
Velocity is something Schultz will have to adjust back to after a summer of playing with the Nebraska Gold 18 and under travel team, which captured a national championship on July 31.
Schultz faced and played alongside some of the top recruits in the country, including Oklahoma signee and Papillion-LaVista product Jordyn Bahl. In the title game, she and the Gold lineup faced Keagan Rothrock, who is a Florida pledge.
“I was facing the best teams in the country so my focus was to better myself as a player and a human being,” Schultz said. “I think overall I got mentally and physically stronger. The national championship was huge, and I can only go up from there.
“I just want to be the best that I can be.”
The Tigers have been one of the best and most consistent teams in the state over the last decade, but have little results to show for it aside from a superb win-loss record and six straight district titles. The big trophy and celebration still has yet to come.
That there is respect still to be gained is the team’s motivation, Schultz said.
“We were right there last year,” said Schultz, who is committed to South Dakota State. “We were right there and we came out as runner-up. It just shows how good of a team Hastings High softball can be. We have on our shoulders that we want a state title. We know what we want and we’re going to work really hard to get there.”
One aspect Speak said needs improvement, especially from the team’s senior class, is communication. She said it’s an integral part of leadership.
“I think they’re going to have to be very vocal,” Speak said. “You’ve got to find a way to motivate those younger kids and teach them how to play the right way. It’s a work in progress for all of us.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 19 at Northwest; Aug. 21 Beatrice, Norris, Northwest; Aug. 24 at Grand Island; Aug. 28 Lincoln East tournament; Aug. 31 at York; Sept. 2 North Platte; Sept. 4 at Ralston, Elkhorn; Sept. 7 Aurora, Cozad; Sept. 11 Hastings Classic; Sept. 14 McCook; Sept. 16 Adams Central; Sept. 18 Hastings invite; Sept. 21 at Lexington; Sept. 23 at Gretna; Sept. 25 Crete invite; Sept. 27 at GICC, Aurora; Sept. 28 at Kearney