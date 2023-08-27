GRAND ISLAND — All the other matches were over Saturday at the Bill Marshall Volleyball Classic at the Heartland Events Center.
Hastings and Wallace were playing the final match. It was in the deciding third set and you could hear Hastings coach Allison Soucie urging her team on.
“Just keep fighting,” she told them.
The Tigers did just that.
Class B Hastings rebounded after dropping the first set to Class D-2 Wallace to record a hard-fought 24-26, 25-15, 25-19 win over the Wildcats.
Soucie said her team just had to keep battling.
“Some of our big hitters weren’t hitting the greatest,” she said. “I think just our surroundings being different we couldn’t do our normal serving game that we wanted to. So we just had to keep battling one point at a time and just rely on our strengths.”
Those strengths got the job done for the Tigers (2-0). Carlie Beckby and Trinity Piersee led the way with nine kills each while Paige Engel and Addyson Hermes had seven apiece.
“We just had to rely on our strengths,” Soucie said. “We had to hit well, serve well and then let them make mistakes. Let us just play defense and do a little more communicating.”
Hastings had a win over York on Thursday already under its belt. It was the first game of the season for Wallace after a drive of nearly three hours just to get to Grand Island.
“It was fun,” Wallace coach Krystal Sauser said. “The girls were pretty nervous, they were pretty scared. But we told them before we got here it was just going to be an experience for them and to enjoy it. We knew we are D-2 and Hastings is B, but it’s still for fun.”
The Wildcats reached one of their goals just by winning the first set. They wanted to win one set and then go from there.
That set was tied at 24, but Wallace (0-1) got an ace from Bethany Peyton and a kill by Skyler Kuhlman to end the set.
Hastings led the second set 11-10, but went on a 11-2 run to take control.
“We got in one rotation that second set and just couldn’t get out of it,” Sauser said. “We played the third one tight, but just didn’t have enough.”
Wallace led the third set 9-6 at one point before the Tigers started taking control. Beckby had a couple of kills to tie it at 10. A bit later Piersee had two straight kills to give Hastings the lead for good at 15-14.
“I thought Sophie Jarmer really stepped up on defense today,” Soucie said. “Just picking up balls in the back row when we needed to, and I thought our middles did a really good job. We were using them more and giving us more of an option as an offensive threat.”
Soucie, like Sauser, said it was a great experience for her team.
“I think the experience for the girls was awesome,” Soucie said. “The girls want to go to state. We use this to get us ready. It’s a great atmosphere. We got to play an awesome team. Overall it was a great experience for the girls.”
The Wildcats returned all their starters from last season and were rated No. 8 in Class D-2 in the Omaha World-Herald’s preseason ratings. Sauser said they had been talking about this match for quite some time.
“It just gives them a different environment,” Sauser said. “You play out west, you see the same teams over and over and over. All summer long that was the theme, going someplace different, playing teams from the east, playing bigger teams.”
Kendyl Flaming led Wallace with seven kills. Kaley Sauser had 15 set assists.
“It was just to prove to the girls that they have the ability to do it,” Sauser said. “We went to the district finals last year and it was a shellshock walking into that game and we just got smoked. This gives them the experience they need to be able to take that next step this year.”
\Wallace (0-1)..........26 15 19
Hastings (2-0).........24 25 25
Wallace (kills-blocks-aces)
Reagan Pelster 1-0-0, Kendyl Flaming 7-0-1, Skyler Kuhlman 3-1-1, Brooke Bryant 2-0-0, Devin Giesselmann 0-0-1, Reagan Finley 4-0-0, Mariana Aceves-Lopez 0-0-0, Kaley Sauser 0-0-2.
Hastings (kills-blocks-aces)
Kori Curtis 4-0-0, Addyson Hermes 7-0-0, Mary Howie 4-0-2, Carlie Beckby 9-0-0, Sophie Jarmer 0-0-0, Trinity Piersee 9-0-0, Paige Engel 8-0-0.
Set assist — Wallace: Sauser 16. Hastings: Howie 31.