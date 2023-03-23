Hastings didn’t crack the win column on Thursday, but the Tigers learned plenty about themselves against a formidable opponent on the pitch.
For 40-plus minutes, HHS (0-2) gave preseason Class B No. 2 Lexington all it could handle. The Tigers’ defense frustrated an offense that scored 98 goals last season (4.5 per game), holding them to only a handful of shots in a scoreless opening 40 minutes.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, that score didn’t hold. It felt like only a matter of time before the Minutemen (2-1) broke through, and they did shortly into the second half en route to a 4-0 win.
“Coming back from our defeat at Norris on (penalty kicks), I feel like the boys were hungry,” said Hastings assistant Julio Carreto. “They came out hungry and the scoreboard, nil-nil at half, showed it.
“It’s hard to compete with a team that’s been state runner-up two years in a row. These boys play soccer year round. They live and breathe soccer. Not an excuse, but some of our boys are multi-sport athletes. They’re a great team and have a lot of heart, too.”
The team’s leader in scoring a season ago with 16 goals, Diego Martinez Maravilla put Lexington on the board in the 47th minute. He added another in the 71st minute.
Wilander Hernandez had the other two tallies for the Minutemen, scoring in the 56th minute and 61st.
Hernandez had a PK minutes prior to his second goal, but it was saved on a dive by Hastings goal keeper Brogan Pfeil, who tended the net well against a healthy shot count.
“Lexington came in with a different approach (in the second half),” said Carreto. “You saw in the first half they tried to go on our outsides and (Fabian Lozano and Ronan O’Connell) did a really good job (defending that).”
The Minutemen used a more direct attack in the final 40 minutes, putting Hernandez at the top of their formation and forcing Hastings to chase him off the ball.
“It worked out. They just boom-balled over our backline and he got two goals,” Carreto said. “It is what it is.”
The Tigers enjoyed a few scoring chances; nothing more promising than a penalty in the 72nd minute. But Victor Perez’s shot was saved by Lexington’s keeper after a fan behind the goal had inferred where Perez might guide the attempt.
The fan, in Spanish, yelled “Left! Left!” The keeper dove that direction to make the save and keep the Tigers shut out.
But Carreto said he and head coach Chris Pedroza share belief that goals will come for the Tigers, who are led by strikers Perez and foreign exchange student Jacob Strand G.
“We have a solid attack, but if you don’t have a midfield, it’s hard to get up through the field,” Carreto said. “If our midfield can’t get the ball up the field, it’s hard for our strikers to score.”
The Tigers have high aspirations this season after a 6-10 finish as a season ago.
“I think this team can get to Morrison (Stadium for the state tournament in Omaha),” Carreto said. “They’re focused and they want to win. I think we have competition on our team at all positions. I think the boys are hungry and we can do it.”
Girls: Lexington 6, Hastings 1
For the second straight game to kick off the season, Hastings had a strong second-half showing on the pitch.
But the first 40 minutes were problematic for the Tigers (0-2), who dropped their match Thursday 6-1 to Lexington.
The Minutemaids (2-0) scored five times in the opening half. Venus Sanchez tallied two in the back of the net.
“I think we just kind of fell apart in the beginning,” said Hastings coach Missy Trausch, who is fielding a roster with a plethora of new faces.
“(Lexington) came out with very high pressure and we didn’t handle it very well. They have some really good forwards who are really fast and we just couldn’t figure out a way to stop them.”
Hastings found defensive success in the final 40 with a formation switch. The Tigers dropped back an extra defender, which is something Trausch figures she’ll start with in the team’s next contest on Saturday against Blair.
“That seemed to help a lot,” the coach said. “I think we’ll work on this (Friday) and try to attack with a little more confidence. We’re very young and they just need experience. That showed today because Lexington has experience.”
A bright spot for the Tigers, freshman Brianna Bucknell scored the team’s first goal of the season in the 77th minute of action. Bucknell got her head on a corner kick by Kendall Consbruck to snap a scoreless streak of 157 minutes to begin the year.