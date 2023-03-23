Hastings didn’t crack the win column on Thursday, but the Tigers learned plenty about themselves against a formidable opponent on the pitch.

For 40-plus minutes, HHS (0-2) gave preseason Class B No. 2 Lexington all it could handle. The Tigers’ defense frustrated an offense that scored 98 goals last season (4.5 per game), holding them to only a handful of shots in a scoreless opening 40 minutes.

