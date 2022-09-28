Following four weeks of pounding at victory's door, Hastings High was finally able to secure entry into the win column, scoring a come-from-behind 21-14 triumph over Lexington last week.

Led by the legs and arm of sophomore quarterback Tucker Synek, the Tigers put together a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives to force the game into overtime, setting the stage for Naz Robinson's game-winning, three-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage in overtime.

