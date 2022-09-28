Following four weeks of pounding at victory's door, Hastings High was finally able to secure entry into the win column, scoring a come-from-behind 21-14 triumph over Lexington last week.
Led by the legs and arm of sophomore quarterback Tucker Synek, the Tigers put together a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives to force the game into overtime, setting the stage for Naz Robinson's game-winning, three-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage in overtime.
With its defense able to shut down Lexington's final drive on four plays, Hastings was able to log a victory — one that head coach Charlie Shoemaker hopes will be the first of many before season's end.
"We've had a lot of close games," Shoemaker said. "This win means a lot. Any time you win it is going to be exciting. The kids did a nice job of playing four quarters plus overtime.
"We knew Lexington had a lot of close calls all year (too) and that this was going to be a tough matchup. They are a senior-laden team with a lot of kids who've played a lot of football. There were 0-4 also coming into the game, but could easily have been 3-1. They have some really good skill players and big linemen, so we had to play well."
As had been the case in its previous games, it was the play of Hastings' special teams and defense that kept the game close, Shoemaker said. Utilizing Synek to close out the contest proved to be the right choice this week in the team's two-quarterback system manned by Synek and fellow sophomore Chance Vertin.
"We've played them both all year long," Shoemaker said. "Tucker had the hot hand Friday, so we finished the game with him. For the most part it was back and forth the whole game.
"We missed some opportunities in the first half and (Lexington was) able to score a few on us. We'd been moving the ball, but just couldn't quite get ourselves into the end zone. In the fourth quarter, we went up tempo on them and put together a couple of good drives to tie it up."
After evading a shutout with his eight-yard touchdown run, Synek hooked up with sophomore Kooper Kohl on a 32-yard-touchdown toss to tie the game with but a few ticks remaining in regulation.
A fierce defensive stand in overtime made Hastings' one-touchdown advantage courtesy of Robinson stand up.
"Defensively, we were pretty solid the whole game," Shoemaker said. "That fourth quarter we kind of broke things open on offense and had a lot of momentum going into overtime. Our linebackers were playing well. Juniors Kelyn Jones, Blaine Hamik, Carlos Espino and senior Joe Rodriguez all put a lot of pressure on their quarterback all game long."
With its first win secured, Shoemaker and his team will look to build upon what they've started this week against arch rivals Grand Island Northwest (1-4). They're scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Already Shoemaker is seeing the difference getting into the win column has made in shaping the showdown.
"Practices go a lot better when you come back on Monday and have won a ballgame," he said. "Everybody has a little more hitch in their giddy up. We should be ready to go.
"We've got to continue to get better and execute in all phases of the game. Every week we've gotten a little better. We're a really young team with just three seniors who play significantly, so they're all kind of learning as they go."