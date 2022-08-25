For the second consecutive season, the Hastings football team will be replacing a large senior class that made up the bulk of the players on the field.
Two years ago, the Tigers were led to the Class B semifinals by a group of seniors that had started making their marks on the program as sophomores. That postseason run marked the first time in 20 seasons that HHS advanced to the semifinals.
Hastings lost nine starters on offense after the run in 2020, opening the door for a new group of seniors in 2021. The season didn’t go quite like the Tigers had hoped it would, finishing with a record of 2-7.
And now, heading into the new season, the Tigers again are replacing a multitude of starters, with just three players returning on each side of the ball with starting experience. HHS will rely on those players while trying to develop a large junior class in 2022.
“This group is looking to right the ship from last year’s frustrations,” said HHS head coach Charlie Shoemaker. “We will only have five seniors, but a lot our juniors earned valuable experience. We will need great leadership to turn things around this year, and that started with summer workouts.”
One spot a coach loves to have experience at is the offensive line, and the Tigers bring back two starters from the line in addition to Joe Rodriguez at tight end.
Shoemaker said Rodriguez proved to be one of Hastings’ top players by the end of last season. In Hastings’ final road game of last season, Rodriguez showed a little big-play potential by taking a catch 40 yards for a touchdown. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 215-pounder also made an impact on defense towards the end of the year as a linebacker.
“Joe was our best player at the end of the year last year. He’s relentless on D and a very good tight end,” Shoemaker said. “Look for a big senior year from him.”
Juniors Kelyn Jones and Blaine Hamik come back as starters on the offensive line, both coming in at 225 pounds and at least 6 feet tall. Brady Hamburger, a junior, saw starting time on the defensive line last year and will likely provide some depth in the trenches on offense. Fellow juniors Braden Hultine and Mason Hill, sophomore Zander Lockling, and senior Evan Hawes will all also be battling for time on the O-line.
Caleb Clark returns as a starter in his linebacker position this season, joining Rodriguez and Hamburger on defense. The Tigers allowed a total of 18 points in their two victories in 2021, but they gave up 31.3 points per game in their seven losses. Shoemaker hopes that trio as well as junior defensive back Naz Robinson will be a solid core for the defense to feed off of as it looks to improve this season.
Carlos Espino, a junior, and sophomore Kooper Kohl are expected to make a big impact on defense as well.
The Hastings offense seemed to struggle to find a consistent groove last season. In the Tigers’ first six losses of the year, they scored a total of six touchdowns and one field goal, 8.7 points per game. HHS did score 33 and 30 points in their two wins and tacked on 27 more points in the season finale against Northwest, but with no starters returning at the skill positions, it may take time to for the offense to develop.
Chance Vertin is in line to take over at quarterback. The sophomore was the team’s kicker last season — making his only field goal attempt and converting 12-of-14 PATs — but he’s expected to take a bigger role in the offense.
Tyce Carrera, a junior, was injured last season but is in line to be a solid target for Vertin. The wide receiver stands at 6-0 and is 160 pounds. Junior Landon Hinrichs and senior Cohen Heil will also be looking to make plays as receivers.
Shoemaker expects Robinson and Carlos Espino to handle running back duties for the Tigers, along with sophomores Kooper Kohl and Adam Rutt. Hastings rushed for 115.7 yards per game last year for a total of 1,041 yards — 1,004 of those yards belonged to three players that graduated last season.
The HHS head coach stressed the importance of developing chemistry and improving as a player during offseason workouts and preseason practice.
The Tigers will get to show what kind of steps forward they took during the offseason on Friday against Elkhorn North on Friday.
HHS’ first home game will be against York on Sept. 2.