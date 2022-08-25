w10-23-21HHSfbGINW16.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings’ Joe Rodriguez is tackled during a game Oct. 22, 2021, against Grand Island Northwest at Lloyd Wilson Field.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

For the second consecutive season, the Hastings football team will be replacing a large senior class that made up the bulk of the players on the field.

Two years ago, the Tigers were led to the Class B semifinals by a group of seniors that had started making their marks on the program as sophomores. That postseason run marked the first time in 20 seasons that HHS advanced to the semifinals.

0
0
0
0
0