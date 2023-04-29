AURORA — Hastings girls soccer coach Missy Trausch took an unorthodox approach Saturday to her team's shootout that would either extend the season or end it.
Trausch, for the first time in her coaching career, asked for volunteers.
The first five players to raise their hands got the nod. Trausch chose the order of the shooters.
The Tigers, though, didn't need their full lineup.
Lyssa Hoffman, who was fourth in the arrangement, buried the game-winner past the Aurora goalkeeper to the right side of the net.
"It was scary, but I knew I had it," said Hoffman, whose goal advanced Hastings to Monday's Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament semifinal against top-seeded Northwest.
"Right when I got on the line, I chose right and I always make my right kicks."
The Tigers (5-10) weren't positive if it was the winning kick. After Aurora's final shooter, Paityn Wyatt, sailed her attempt high, Hastings celebrated initially but froze briefly while awaiting confirmation the match was over.
The referee waved on the celebration, and soon after the Hastings players enjoyed a group hug.
"I was a little confused because I thought Nayely (Guzman Torres) still had to kick and then we would have won," Hoffman said. "Apparently that was not it, but I'm glad."
Aurora's Laighla Gimpel opened PKs with a goal to the left side of the net. It came on a second attempt after Hastings goalkeeper Jessalyn Fonseca Quintero left her perch too early while saving Gimpel's first try.
Quintero, herself, tied the shootout with a shot off the Husky keeper's hands into the right side of the frame. Then held the Huskies (6-7) scoreless the rest of the way.
"I left Jess choose if she wanted to go first or last, and that was about all of my coaching out of that," Trausch said of PKs. "It was mostly about who wanted to do it and who felt like they could."
Quintero made a save on Delaney Nachtigal, and two of the next three Aurora takers missed high while the other flew wide right.
It was Hastings' first game to reach extra time — and penalty kicks — this season after playing in a handful a year ago.
"It's awesome, especially not having any experience doing it," Trausch said of the way the Tigers won. "Sometimes it's kind of nice to have it happen during the season when it's less pressure, but this was to make or break our season, so it's cool that they were able to step up and do it."
Neither team could find the back of the net in 80 minutes of regulation or 20 minutes of extra time.
Overtime produced the best opportunities for both teams. The Tigers put the pressure on in the second extra period with three quality chances, but couldn't get the necessary bounce.
Now, Hastings has earned a rematch with unbeaten Northwest (14-0), which won 9-0 in their first meeting two weeks ago.
Trausch told her team to not count itself out, though.
"I don't think we played even close to our best game agains them," she said. "Not even a little bit, so hopefully we can play a little bit like this and give them a game. I think we have a chance if we do."