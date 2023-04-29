  • Will Reynolds/Tribune

The Hastings girls soccer team celebrates its win over Aurora at Cornerstone Park Saturday. The Tigers won 2-1 in penalty kicks.

AURORA — Hastings girls soccer coach Missy Trausch took an unorthodox approach Saturday to her team's shootout that would either extend the season or end it.

Trausch, for the first time in her coaching career, asked for volunteers.

