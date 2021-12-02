The Hastings wrestling program has built itself into a force to be reckoned with in Class B. The Tigers won the team state championship two seasons ago, but they’ve been in the spotlight for nearly a decade, winning individual state titles and consistently competing in the state duals tournament — which they also won in 2020.
If opponents are waiting for HHS to finally take a hit and fall out of relevancy, they’re going to have to keep waiting, because the Tigers believe they’re in for another huge year.
“We are excited for the 2021-22 season,” said HHS head coach Nolan Laux. “The goals for this years team are lofty, but I have the upmost confidence they are willing to do what is necessary and will bring positive attention to our program.”
Last year marked the first season since 2012-13 that the Tigers did not have a wrestler win an individual championship. But Hastings was still well represented on the medal stand. In all, the Tigers bring back seven state qualifiers, including four that won medals last season.
“We return seven state qualifiers who we look to in leading our program,” the HHS coach said. “We have a solid core group of guys who have really bought in and are doing things the right way.”
Hastings’ Landon Weidner, a junior, was in the 145-pound championship last year, losing a 6-4 decision to Aurora’s Trevor Kluck. Weidner had placed third as a freshman the season before.
There’s no doubt Weidner is looking for redemption by replacing that silver medal with one of gold, but he’s not the only Tiger that will be looking to improve on a runner-up finish this year. Braiden Kort was in the 120-pound championship match last season, competing as a member of the Adams Central wrestling team. Kort has since transferred to Hastings and will look to earn his gold medal as a Tiger.
“Landon and Braiden both have very high expectations and hold themselves to a high standard,” Laux said. “They look to perform at a high level every time they take the mat. Both of them have gotten a taste of what it’s like to be in the state finals and look to improve last year’s finish.”
Kort was defeated by Omaha Skutt Catholic’s Zachary Ourada in a 3-1 decision. Last year’s silver medal was actually Kort’s second consecutive runner-up finish, after he advanced to the finals as a freshman in 2019. Kort is expecting to wrestle at 126 pounds this season, while Weidner is projected to be at 152.
Cameron Brumbaugh, a junior, also earned a medal last season, placing fourth at 106 pounds. He’s currently expected to remain at the lowest weight class this season. Jett Samuelson will move up to 160 pounds after placing fourth at 152 last year. The Tigers have additional returning state qualifiers in Hunter Anderson — a 113-pound, two-time qualifier — Markus Miller (132), Elijah Johnson (138) and Blake Kile (145).
As loaded as the Tigers’ lineup is, Hastings will need some of its younger grapplers to take a step forward. Tucker Adams (120), Conner Wademan (170), Jacob Lopez (220) and Blaine Hamik (285) all saw time on the mat last season, and they’ll all hope to contribute to the team’s success.
The Tigers will also get a new crop of freshmen added to the team, including Luis Rodriguez, who Laux said could make an impact immediately.
“He has had success in youth wrestling, and I look forward to him taking the next step when the time comes,” the coach said.
Hastings will open its season Thursday with a dual against Kearney. The Tigers are in the B-3 district, which will have its tournament Feb. 11-12, 2022.
Schedule
Dec — 2, vs. Kearney; 4, at Cozad invite; 9, vs. Columbus; 10, at Omaha South; 14, at Northwest; 17, at Flatwater Fracas; 30, North Platte duals tourney
Jan — 6, vs. Beatrice; 14, vs. Waverly; 15, at Northwest invite; 20, at McCook; 22, at Lexington invite; 27, at Grand Island; 29, at Papillion-La Vista invite