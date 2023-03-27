Hastings High tried to host Central City/Fullerton/Centura for a full seven innings on Monday, but Mother Nature had other plans.
The Tigers and Kernels played two innings of their baseball game before coaches and umpires met on the infield at Duncan Field to postpone the remainder of the game.
The teams will resume play on Thursday, picking up the action in the top of the third inning. Central City will then stick around to face Adams Central as part of a pseudo doubleheader.
Visibility began to waver during the second inning on Monday. Snowfall also started to accumulate on the turf infield at Duncan.
The Kernels (2-0) struck first, scoring twice off of Hastings' starter Daeton Espino in the opening frame.
Jakob Kuhl roped a two-out, two-run single to right field, scoring Blake Jensen and Bosten Caspersen. Jensen reached on an infield single and Caspersen an error, making the latter's run unearned against Espino.
The Tigers (2-2), fresh off a 21-1 Saturday win over Twin River, tied the game in the second inning. Landon Hinrichs scored Kooper Kohl — who was a courtesy runner for Espino following a one-out walk — on a sacrifice fly to right. Naz Robinson plated Nolan Hyde with a single.
Hyde's headfirst slide into home was indicative of the conditions on the field. He glided comfortably on the wet turf. Teammates followed suit like penguins in the arctic after coaches and umpires shook hands and Hastings activities director Tracy Douglas waved off the game.