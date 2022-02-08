It wasn’t a double overtime finish like the girls game, but the Adams Central and Hastings boys basketball teams capped a wild night at Lynn Farrell Arena with a thriller of their own.
The two crosstown rivals went down to the wire, with the game tied in the final seconds, but Hastings’ defense held strong as the Tigers scraped out a 46-42 victory in front of a packed crowd.
“These games are fun. It shows the pride of the community. And it’s good to win them,” said HHS head coach Drew Danielson. “It feels good. We’ve had a brutal schedule, but we overcame it. We didn’t play great but we did enough to win.”
Hastings’ Brayden Schram led the Tigers with 16 points in the senior’s first win over the crosstown Patriots. He’s not shy to admit Tuesday’s win meant a lot to the squad.
“Obviously it was a huge crowd and there was tons of energy in the gym. It’s the biggest game of the year for us, and it was a fun atmosphere to be in. Something we don’t get to do a lot,” he said.
The Tigers ended a six game losing streak with a win over Northwest Feb. 1, and Tuesday’s win marked the second in four games for HHS. On the other end of the court, the Patriots went into Tuesday having won five of seven games. Both of those losses came by four points.
“Hats off to Hastings High, they played really well and had a game plan and executed it,” said AC head coach Zac Foster. “I was disappointed that we didn’t do a good enough job as coaches to get our guys ready to go.”
HHS grabbed its biggest lead of the game in the fourth quarter, pulling ahead 37-30. But the Patriots stormed back to tie the game with seven straight points, including two baskets from Paul Fago.
The two teams traded baskets until the score was 42-all, when Braydon Power put the Tigers ahead 44-42. Power tacked on one more basket just before time expired to secure the Hastings win.
And just seconds later, Braydon Power gives @HastingsTigers a 44-42 lead over @goacpatriots. AC ball with 32.7 seconds remaining! #nebpreps pic.twitter.com/MiOZIKncR8— TriblandSports (@TriblandSports) February 9, 2022
“I had a rough first half, but I just kept going,” said Power, who finished the night with 15 points. “My teammates kept my head up and got me going and I came up big. It’s not just one player on the team, it’s everybody together.”
Power and Schram accounted for all 11 of Hastings’ points in the fourth quarter. Schram was a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the game.
“It was probably the most phone I’ve had in a varsity basketball game for sure. It’s fun knocking down shots like that; it’s a great feeling,” the senior said.
Fago led all scorers with 25 points, while the rest of the Patriots combined for 17. Foster said his team is at its best when the rest of the squad is knocking down shots at the same rate as Fago.
“We love our guys and we believe in our guys, but when we’re good we have balance. When Paul scores that high of a percentage of our points, we’re probably not going to be successful for us,” Foster said. “I thought our guys took good shots and we believe in our guys; at the end of the day, you just have to knock some of them down.”
Hastings has three games remaining on the schedule, including a home matchup with Elkhorn on Feb. 12. Danielson said the final stretch is an opportunity to build some momentum heading into postseason play.
“We have a very winnable subdistrict, and we know it, but we have to get there,” he said. “You can’t lose six in a row to get there; you’ve got to have some wins along the way. Last week vs. Northwest was huge and (Tuesday night) was huge.”
Adams Central will host Lexington on Thursday before welcoming into town the team with Class C-1’s best record in Kearney Catholic on Feb. 18.
Foster believes in his team’s ability to bounce back and play better as the end of the regular season draws nearer. And even though his team lost on Tuesday night, the AC head coach enjoyed being a part of such an electric environment at Lynn Farrell Arena.
“This was special. Hats off to the Hastings community and to both schools. That was a great night of high school basketball,” he said. “Credit to Hastings High and our fans. For both games, this is what high school basketball is supposed to be about.”
Adams Central (9-12).....9 12 9 12 — 42
Hastings (5-12).............12 13 10 11 — 46
Adams Central (42)
Sam Dierks 0-5 0-0 0, Jacob Eckhardt 3-8 2-2 9, Paul Fago 9-22 6-6 25, Decker Shestak 1-2 1-3 4, Jayden Teichmeier 1-2 1-1 3, Hyatt Collins 0-1 1-2 1, Grant Trausch 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 14-43 11-14 42.
Hastings (46)
Aaron Nonneman 2-8 0-0 5, Jackson Block 1-6 0-1 2, Brayden Schram 6-10 0-0 16, Connor Riley 2-4 0-1 4, Braydon Power 7-13 1-3 15, Caden Block 0-0 0-0 0, Trevor Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Chance Vertin 0-1 1-2 1, Eli Schneider 1-1 0-0 3. Totals: 19-43 2-7 46.