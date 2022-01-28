Playing the best can make you better. And Hastings High tangled with the best on Friday.
Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt proved why they deserve the top ranking by cruising past the Tigers 68-41 in the Jungle Gym.
“When you see the top, you’ve seen the best of the best,” said Tiger assistant coach Dylan Flinn. “We will learn from it. It should make us better.”
The victory kept Skutt undefeated at 15-0.
Skutt controlled the action from start to finish. But the Tigers played with good effort, showing tough defense all night and streaming some offensive flow.
Hastings came out with a lot of energy, realizing their opportunity to tangle with the best that Nebraska’s Class B has to offer. The Tigers stayed energetic the whole way, despite trailing by more than 30 points in the second half.
“I thought our energy stayed up. We just ran into a better team. Regardless of how you compete, sometimes talent wins,” Flinn said.
“They are a very good team. Hats off to them. You can see why they are at the top of Class B. I was just proud of how we competed. We didn’t back down, regardless of size differential or anything like that.”
The Omahans stitched together some impressive scoring runs, including a 7-0 outburst late in the first quarter through early in the second. Then the SkyHawks raced to 10 unanswered points that helped them to a 40-15 chasm at halftime.
Hastings couldn’t get much going on the offensive side in the first half. The Tigers suffered through a five-minute scoring drought in the second quarter. That dry spell continued in the opening three minutes of the third quarter.
By that time, Skutt had rolled to a 31-point advantage.
Size is perhaps Skutt’s most prominent asset.
Two SkyHawk starters stood at 6-feet-8. A top substitute was listed at 6-9.
“We don’t have that. But still we battled,” Flinn said. “They are a sound basketball team. They make the right play all the time. They are always under control, making the right pass.”
After halftime the Tigers got a little more going on offense. They reached double-figure scoring in both the third and fourth quarters.
Although HHS couldn’t string together scoring runs after halftime, the Tigers held the SkyHawks to just 28 points following intermission.
“There were some good things out there. We can see that. And we will see that on film,” Flinn said. “We want that to translate over into the next few games as we enter the final stretch of our season.”
Braydon Power led the Tigers on offense with 12 points. He sank four baskets, including a bucket from behind the 3-point arc. Teammate Brayden Schram collected nine points. He scored five in the last quarter.
Three Skutt players scored in double figures, led by Jake Brack with 16 points, all in the paint. Teammate James Gninefou racked up 15 points. Grant Dvorak canned 10 points.
Skutt (15-0)........19 21 17 11 — 68
HHS (4-10).............7 8 11 15 — 41
Skutt (68)
Wyatt Archer 2, J.J. Ferrin 5, Gabe Edstrand 2, Grant Dvorak 10, James Gninefou 15, Jake Brack 16, Nate Zuroske 6, Will Tobaben 3, Charlie Burt 2, Jack Healey 7.
HHS (41)
Aaron Nonneman 5, Jacob Good 5, Jackson Block 3, Brayden Schram 9, Connor Riley 4, Braydon Power 12, Eli Schneider 3.